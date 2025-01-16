Spread the word: The 2025 Veterans Benefits Guide is now available

January 14, 2025

National Veterans Outreach Office, VA Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs

As part of our commitment to provide world-class care and benefits to those who have served our nation, VA is pleased to present the “2025 VA Federal Benefits Guide for Veterans, Dependents, Survivors, and Caregivers.”

Have you applied for VA care, benefits and services? Unsure what else you may be eligible for? Don’t miss out on what you’ve earned—check out this handy reference guide to learn more.

The handbook contains a comprehensive listing of VA programs, including phone numbers and websites for easy reference. The annual Federal Benefits Guide hosts a wealth of information on most VA benefits and services, including:

Compensation.

Life insurance.

Pension and fiduciary services.

Education benefits.

Economic development and employment.

Home loan guaranty programs and housing assistance.

Mental health resources.



The handbook will help Veterans, service members and their families understand the full scope of VA resources available to them to help them make the most of life after service. It provides details on eligibility requirements for each benefit, and because VA serves different generations of Veterans, it also outlines the qualification guidelines for distinct periods of service to clarify eligibility for Veterans with service spanning both peace and wartime periods.

The VA Federal Benefits Guide is available in both print and digital formats. Veterans and family members can access the booklet on VA’s website, providing instant and convenient access to the wealth of information it contains. A limited number of printed copies may be available at your local medical center, Vet Center or regional office. To find the nearest VA facility, go to www.va.gov/find-locations.

The information in this guide is validated by VA as of Oct. 10, 2024. For the most up-to-date information, Veterans and family members should visit www.va.gov, or go to the specific links provided in this publication to access information on the program that they’re interested in, as regulations, payments and eligibility requirements are subject to change. You can also call VA at 800-827-1000 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday to speak with a representative.