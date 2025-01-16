Department of Commerce Finalizes Long-Term Partnership with Natcast to Operate the National Semiconductor Technology Center

Media Contact: Hannah Robinson, hannah.robinson [at] chips.gov

Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded Natcast up to $6.3 billion to operate the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) under a long-term agreement with NIST. Through this partnership, Natcast will continue to build the NSTC as an enduring institution that will extend U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology, reduce the time and cost to prototype, and build and sustain a semiconductor workforce ecosystem, consistent with the vision laid out in the CHIPS and Science Act. This award follows the previously announced intent to invest over $5 billion in the NSTC.

"A robust research and development ecosystem is essential to ensuring the United States is a global leader in semiconductor innovation,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The NSTC represents the foundation for the next wave of technological breakthroughs, serving as the anchor institution where the future of semiconductor innovation will be shaped. This long-term agreement with Natcast will help close the gap between invention and commercialization, build a resilient semiconductor workforce, and advance both our national and economic security.”

“The NSTC represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the shared infrastructure, resources, workforce, and collaboration necessary to secure America’s global leadership position in semiconductor technology,” said Deirdre Hanford, Natcast CEO. “We have already seen incredible engagement with the NSTC from across the semiconductor ecosystem, and momentum is growing. This significant investment from the Department of Commerce will help us further advance the strategic goals of the NSTC and strengthen our nation’s economic competitiveness and national security for decades to come.”

Spanning 10 years, the award will federally fund the programs and activities the NSTC will undertake to meet its strategic goals consistent with the NSTC Strategic Plan released in October 2024. This includes funding for Natcast to invest in research and development, workforce development, an investment fund, the Design Enablement Gateway, silicon aggregation services, technical centers, and to operate the CHIPS for America R&D flagship facilities on behalf of the NSTC. For more information about this award visit CHIPS.gov.

This follows an earlier announcement that the CHIPS National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) awarded Natcast $1.1 billion for advanced packaging activities and capabilities at the CHIPS for America NSTC Prototyping and NAPMP Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility (PPF).

Over 100 members have committed to join the NSTC since the membership program launched in fall 2024. Learn more about the NSTC and membership opportunities at natcast.org.

About CHIPS for America

CHIPS for America investments stimulate private sector investment, create good-paying jobs, make more in the United States, and revitalize communities left behind. CHIPS for America includes the CHIPS Program Office, responsible for manufacturing incentives, and the CHIPS Research and Development (R&D) Office, responsible for R&D programs. Both offices sit within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) at the Department of Commerce. NIST promotes U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. NIST is uniquely positioned to successfully administer the CHIPS for America program because of the bureau’s strong relationships with U.S. industries, its deep understanding of the semiconductor ecosystem, and its reputation as fair and trusted. Visit https://www.chips.gov to learn more.