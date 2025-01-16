State penalizes Kent recycling company $33,000 for dangerous waste violations

KENT –

The Washington Department of Ecology is issuing a $33,000 penalty to Total Reclaim, Inc. (TRI) in Kent for violations of the state’s dangerous waste regulations.

TRI is a waste recycler focusing on consumer electronics, refrigerant reclamation from appliances, and, through a subsidiary, fluorescent lamps containing mercury. It handles dangerous waste at multiple locations; its operations include recycling, transporting, and managing dangerous waste. Dangerous waste is material that is ignitable, corrosive, reactive, and/or toxic. When not properly managed, dangerous waste is harmful to human health and the environment.

During an inspection of TRI’s facility in Kent in August 2023, Ecology inspectors found numerous violations of the state’s dangerous waste regulations, including:

An unpermitted battery recycling operation that lacked regular inspections, adequate staff training, and approved closure plans.

Improper shipment of the material reclaimed from the battery recycling to an out-of-state manufacturer without required documentation or notification of the receiving state’s environmental agency.

Acceptance and handling of waste containing nicotine, a type of dangerous waste the facility was not permitted to handle.

“Businesses collecting and recycling materials with hazardous chemicals have an explicit duty to follow dangerous waste laws,” said Katrina Lassiter, Ecology’s Hazardous Waste and Toxics Reduction program manager. “The rules are in place to protect the environment and public health.”

A follow-up inspection by Ecology found that the Kent facility suspended their battery recycling operation after the original inspection. TRI has been working to restart the operation in compliance with state regulations, under Ecology’s oversight.

“TRI takes compliance with hazardous waste regulations seriously and is committed to protecting the public and the environment from possible exposure to the dangerous wastes it handles,” said Bobby Farris, CEO of TRI. “As soon TRI was made aware that aspects of its state-of-the-art battery recycling system were in violation of the state’s dangerous waste regulations, it took immediate steps to address Ecology’s concerns. TRI is committed to meeting the increasing need for responsible battery recycling and is working closely with the Department of Ecology to ensure that its battery recycling system is compliant and approved to operate in the state of Washington.”

TRI has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.

