Ricardo Rodrigo joins EllaLink as Programme Manager







DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink, a leading submarine cable operator, is announcing the nomination of Ricardo Rodrigo as Programme Manager.

Bringing over two decades of experience in the subsea cable industry and a proven track record in business development, marketing and sales, Ricardo Rodrigo is expected to reinforce EllaLink’s management team as we executed on the next round of expansion.

Among strategic projects under his supervision, Ricardo will oversee:

the construction of the EllaLink 2.100km extension to French Guiana,

the construction of new landings sites in Sines aiming to accommodate a total of 12 subsea cables, and

the construction of Mauritanian branch to Nouadhibou, totalling 170 million EURO contract value of new infrastructure to deploy in the next 2 to 3 years.



Before joining EllaLink, Ricardo served as Development Director at Islalink, overseeing the development of submarine cables in underserved routes. He was also involved in the early-stage development of EllaLink.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ricardo to the EllaLink family," commented Diego Matas, COO at EllaLink. "His excellent reputation, deep understanding of the telecommunications industry, his proven ability to deliver results, and his large industry network, make him a great addition to our team. We are confident he will contribute significantly to our ongoing efforts to expand and reinforce EllaLink value for our customers and shareholders."

About EllaLink

EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. The EllaLink submarine cable system is an advanced optical platform offering secure high-capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille. The EllaLink submarine cable system has been built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 100Tbps of capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink.

