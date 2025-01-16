Botify: Emerging as the Shopify of Crypto

Toronto, CA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just six days, Botify has emerged as a disruptive force in the blockchain and AI space, growing from a modest $300k market cap to an astonishing 86x at $26M. This rapid growth cements Botify as one of the most promising crypto projects today, drawing comparisons to Shopify and its game-changing impact on e-commerce.

What is Botify?

Botify is redefining automation with a no-code platform that allows users to easily create, deploy, and monetise AI-driven bots. Whether managing social media, automating trading strategies, or running business operations, Botify’s platform empowers users to integrate AI agents into their workflows without any coding knowledge. It’s more than just a bot platform—it’s an ecosystem for innovation and profitability.







Key highlights of the project include:

AI Agents Building AI Agents: Botify introduces self-evolving AI agents capable of identifying trends, conceptualising new bots, and autonomously deploying them.

Revenue Sharing for $BOTIFY Holders: A sustainable model where every transaction on the platform rewards $BOTIFY holders, creating an ongoing passive income stream.

Tokenized Bot Marketplace: Users can list their bots on the marketplace, where others can purchase or deploy them, driving continuous adoption.

Integration with Blockchain: By merging AI with blockchain, Botify offers unparalleled transparency, security, and efficiency.

Drawing Parallels: Shopify vs. Botify

Shopify transformed the e-commerce landscape by providing a simple, accessible platform for businesses to launch online stores. Similarly, Botify is revolutionising crypto by enabling anyone—regardless of technical expertise—to create and deploy AI-driven bots.

Shopify’s Market Cap: Currently, Shopify holds a market cap of approximately $75 billion, proving the immense value of simplifying a complex industry.

Botify’s Market Cap: At $26M, Botify is just getting started but showcases massive potential for exponential growth.



The Growth Potential

With the no-code market projected to grow from $50 billion in 2025 to over $187 billion by 2030, Botify is strategically positioned to capture significant market share. By merging AI-driven automation with blockchain technology, Botify opens doors for both crypto enthusiasts and traditional businesses to embrace automation.

This growth trajectory isn’t speculative—it’s already happening. The project’s 86x performance in under a week demonstrates the appetite for tools that simplify AI and blockchain adoption. With future innovations like physical AI integration, tokenized bot launches, and a global business SaaS model, Botify is set to disrupt industries far beyond crypto.

Why Botify is the Future

Botify isn’t just following trends—it’s setting them. By positioning itself as the Shopify of AI and blockchain, the project aims to become the go-to solution for businesses, developers, and crypto users looking to automate processes, innovate, and scale. With a strong foundation and an ambitious roadmap, Botify has the potential to be a $1 billion+ market leader in the coming years.

For those looking to invest in the future of automation, Botify offers a chance to participate in a revolution that is just beginning.

Website - www.botify.cloud/

X - x.com/Botifydotcloud

Gitbook - botify-cloud.gitbook.io/whitepaper

Telegram - t.me/botifycloud

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

