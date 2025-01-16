Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,721 in the last 365 days.

Members explore role of trade as a tool for development and the way forward

DG Okonjo-Iweala added: "The world is rapidly changing. This retreat offers a unique opportunity to begin to think differently and use this Organization to get results."

Highlighting that the WTO can help to further global cooperation and resilience, DG Okonjo-Iweala stressed: "Many developing economies have used trade successfully as a tool to advance their economy and development. But not everyone benefited from this. How can we better use trade to advance the interests of those who have not benefited?"

The chair of the General Council, Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, underscored the crucial role trade plays in advancing development. He said: "Let'sensure that trade continues to drive development by delivering tangible results, particularly for the most vulnerable economies."

Takeaways from the retreat and suggestions from the chair will be circulated to members in the coming days.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Members explore role of trade as a tool for development and the way forward

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more