Members explore role of trade as a tool for development and the way forward

DG Okonjo-Iweala added: "The world is rapidly changing. This retreat offers a unique opportunity to begin to think differently and use this Organization to get results."

Highlighting that the WTO can help to further global cooperation and resilience, DG Okonjo-Iweala stressed: "Many developing economies have used trade successfully as a tool to advance their economy and development. But not everyone benefited from this. How can we better use trade to advance the interests of those who have not benefited?"

The chair of the General Council, Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, underscored the crucial role trade plays in advancing development. He said: "Let'sensure that trade continues to drive development by delivering tangible results, particularly for the most vulnerable economies."

Takeaways from the retreat and suggestions from the chair will be circulated to members in the coming days.