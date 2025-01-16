Meet the artists behind your 2025 Fish and Game hard cards

In the years to follow, Lambson found himself continuously back in the mountains pursuing, as he puts it, mostly mule deer and elk and mostly in the great state of Idaho. In addition to big game species, Lambson also admits finding enjoyment in chasing ruffed grouse and cottontail rabbits with his dogs.

Now, not trying to split hares here, but a frantic rabbit ain’t exactly as grandiose as a glittering white goat basking in the alpenglow. And I think Lambson might agree.

His depiction of the contemplative, sure-footed goat—titled “Sunny Delight”—was painted using oil paints on an 18-by-24-inch canvas.

“Before I started, I wanted to create a sense of the goat being way up there,” Lambson said, as anyone who’s ever pursued mountain goats can probably attest.

Lambson’s mountain goat, stopping its graze momentarily to gaze across at some unseen rival peak, or perhaps a clumsy, rock-dislodging hunter, is beautifully tinged by a misty sun. To see this piece in full scale, as well as several other Dallen Lambson original paintings and drawings, check out his website www.dallenlambsonart.com. Be sure to follow Dallen Lambson on Instagram and Facebook.

Plenty of Fish with Vicki Conner

Veteran fly anglers don’t begin their days’ work by stomping out into the riffles and throwing whatever fly was knotted to their tippet from the last time they went out. They start by carefully studying the water’s insects—and more specifically, turning over rocks. Once a fish’s potential food source has been predicated, the fly angler rummages through his or her fly box to carefully “match the hatch” as the kids say.

It's that same expert-level attention to detail that Eagle artist Vicki Conner applies to the canvas.

“The details can be maddening!” Conner said, putting it lightly.

Now imagine 300 hours’ worth of details. That’s approximately how long Conner says it took her to complete that quintet of sockeyes you see on this year’s Fish and Game hard card license.