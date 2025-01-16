FEMA Obligates $1.02 Billion for Critical Repairs and Replacement of Territory’s 911 Communication Towers and Power Plants

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – FEMA, along with the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands (GVI) and the Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery (ODR), announce several recent key obligations of additional funding to assist the Territory in its recovery from hurricanes Irma and Maria. $161.5 million has been obligated for the repair and replacement of communication towers on the islands of St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John, $205.9 million to support the replacement of generation units at the Randolph Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas and $661 million to replace turbines and generators at the Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix.

“The Office of Disaster Recovery appreciates the continued collaboration between its staff and the FEMA USVI team,” said Adrienne L. Williams-Octalien, ODR Director. “These obligations signal a fresh start for VIWAPA’s power distribution systems on St. Croix and the strengthening of BIT’s communication infrastructure, ultimately putting the territory in a better position to withstand future weather events and other potential threats.”

The 2017 hurricanes caused heavy damage to communication towers, antennas and satellites, and buildings, owned by the Territory. This obligation will help the Bureau of Information Technology in restoring the Territory’s emergency communication abilities and improving 911 capabilities.

Meanwhile, the obligations of funding for the Water and Power Authority’s power plants will assist in enhancing energy reliability for the entire territory. The Randolph Harley Power Plant will receive assistance with the replacement of two severely damaged generation units. The project also includes funding for repairs to an additional seven power generating units. On St. Croix, the Richmond Power Plant will see the replacement of eight turbine/generators, along with the replacement of buildings and transformers at the substation. These significant investments are expected to strengthen the power grid’s resilience against future disruptions.

“The federal government has been an invaluable partner in our recovery and rebuilding efforts after hurricanes Irma and Maria. This $1.02 billion FEMA investment in our communication towers and power plants significantly strengthens our infrastructure and improves our resilience against future challenges. Our focus is not just on replacing aged infrastructure but transforming it—building modern systems designed to withstand the evolving challenges of a changing climate," said Governor Albert Bryan Jr. "While the process takes time, progress is evident. Together with FEMA and our federal partners, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable Virgin Islands that reflects the resilience and determination of our people. This work is essential, and with the continued support of our federal partners, our administration remains focused on its completion."

The funding for these infrastructure projects is made available through the Bipartisan Budget Act (BBA) of 2018, which grants FEMA additional flexibility in helping applicants address the repair or replacement of critical facilities, including heavily damaged or aging infrastructure to current industry standards without regard to pre-disaster condition.

“These investments underscore FEMA’s commitment to helping Virgin Islanders continue their recovery from the 2017 hurricanes,” said Kristen A. Hodge, Director for FEMA’s USVI Recovery Office. “The obligation of these funds highlights the ongoing partnership that we have with the Government of the Virgin Islands and the Office of Disaster Recovery in support of recovery and creating a more resilient home for all Virgin Islanders.”

As of today, FEMA has committed $16 billion through its Public Assistance program toward emergency and permanent repairs for infrastructure damaged during the 2017 hurricanes. Of the $16 billion, $1.07 billion is approved toward hazard mitigation measures to help break the cycle of disaster damage and reconstruction.