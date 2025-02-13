Level 5 Partners Continue Advisory Leadership Expansion

Growth | Excellence | Business Expansion

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 5 Partners Expands Advisory Network to Meet Growing Industry Demands

Level 5 Partners, an executive search firm specializing in Professional Services, Mobility, and HR Consulting, is proud to announce the continued growth of its Advisory Network. By integrating a consulting-driven approach, Level 5 Partners is at the forefront of transforming the executive-retained search industry.

“Executive search has long been in need of innovation,” said Thomas Aprill, Founder and Global Managing Partner of Level 5 Partners. “Our unique methodology—Consulting Driven Executive Search—relies on a curated network of top-tier industry advisors, working closely with our Clients from sourcing candidates to working on candidate assessments, to onboarding and successful new leadership integration.”

As part of this expansion, Level 5 Partners is excited to welcome two distinguished professionals to its Advisory Network:

• Prag Shah, a leader with extensive experience driving growth and transformaton in Consumer Services and Hospitality/Travel/Leisure sectors. Prag previously held leadership roles as CEO, COO, President, and Head of Customer Experience/Transformation at companies including Princess Cruises (hospitality/travel), Vail Resorts (hospitality), Rosetta Stone (ed-tech), and Zubie (automotive IoT). Prag’s insights will bolster the firm’s ability to meet the increasing demands of these dynamic markets.

• Liz Vagenas, a cybersecurity expert with over 25 years of experience advising Fortune 1000 companies across various verticals. Liz’s expertise will enhance Level 5 Partners’ service offerings in technology-driven industries, providing clients with strategic guidance for navigating today’s complex digital landscape.

“To win the war for talent, organizations must rethink how their search providers deliver candidates,” Aprill added. “Executive search should offer more than placements; it should create enduring partnerships that drive success.”

About Level 5 Partners

Level 5 Partners is the recruiting industry’s leading talent and business consulting executive search firm. Recognized for its transformational approach, the firm delivers multi-level solutions tailored to the evolving needs of tomorrow’s workforce. With a foundation rooted in innovation, Level 5 Partners provides unparalleled talent acquisition services that go beyond traditional placement strategies.

Headquartered in Chicago, Level 5 Partners serves clients across key sectors, including Consulting & SaaS, Automotive and Mobility, and HR Consulting. By leveraging its expanding Advisory Network, the firm continues to set new standards in delivering executive search solutions.

