Date: March 13, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET

AGENDA

ABOUT THIS EVENT (Hosted by CDER SBIA)

This event will provide an update on FDA’s efforts related to model master files (MMFs). The agenda includes presentations by FDA staff that will focus on an introduction and overview of MMFs, considerations for developing and submitting MMFs to support ANDAs using a Type V DMF, and a cross-comparison to other types of DMFs, including lessons learned.

Following the presentations, FDA staff will engage in a panel discussion in addition to a Q&A session.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

This webinar is designed for members of the generic drug industry, including:

Current and potential holders and applicants of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) who are interested in using modeling and simulation to support their applications

Prospective drug master file (DMF) holders

Regulatory reviewers for generic drug development and assessments

Industry consultants focused on bioequivalence approaches

Clinical research coordinators and foreign regulators

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Describe the purpose, benefits, and challenges of MMFs

Understand how to navigate the process for using the Type V DMF for MMF submissions to support ANDAs

Recognize the value MMFs provide to the development, assessment, and approval of high-quality generic drugs

Implement best practices for MMF submissions in your work

CONTINUING EDUCATION

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.

This course has been pre-approved by:

TECHNICAL INFORMATION