Commerce grants over $14.3 million for energy efficiency retrofits in public buildings

Funded by the Climate Commitment Act, the grants are expected to play a key role in helping building owners meet Washington’s Clean Buildings Performance Standards.

OLYMPIA, WA – The Department of Commerce has awarded 26 grants aimed at reducing emissions, enhancing the comfort of building occupants, and improving the cost efficiency of public building operations. These projects are designed with strong savings-to-investment ratios and include operations and maintenance plans to ensure long-term success and sustainability.

The grants will fund retrofits for existing facilities and other energy-saving projects that lower operational costs. The Energy Efficiency Retrofits for Public Buildings Grants program was open to local governments, public higher education institutions, school districts, federally recognized tribal governments, and state agencies. Forty percent of the funding has been allocated for K-12 public school districts.

“Investing in energy efficiency is an investment in our future — reducing emissions, enhancing comfort, and driving long-term savings for our communities,” said Jennifer Grove, Interim Assistant Director for the Washington State Department of Commerce Energy Division. “These grants demonstrate our commitment to building a more sustainable Washington, supporting public institutions in their efforts to lower energy costs while creating healthier, more resilient spaces for students, employees, and community members.”

To date, 26 recipients will receive grants:

Benton County: $406,000

Bethel School District: $798,161

City of Chewelah: $392,250

City of Seattle: $309,464

City of Spokane Valley: $258,950

Clallam County Hospital: $1,000,000

Clover Park School District: $607,020

Eatonville School District: $1,000,000

Edmonds School District: $191,250

Highline Public Schools – Cascade: $218,080

Highline Public Schools – Chinook: $209,374

Hockinson School District: $427,474

Issaquah School District: $847,816

Lake Stevens School District: $1,000,000

Lake Washington School District: $325,436

Lakewood School District: $293,663

Lewis County: $571,200

Mead School District: $591,812

Naches Valley School District: $231,137

Riverview School District: $348,085

South Puget Sound Community College: $1,000,000

Sultan School District: $304,037

Sunnyside School District: $663,599

Toppenish School District: $744,760

Wapato School District: $939,075

Washougal School District: $623,942

The funding for these Energy Efficiency Grants comes from the Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5949, which set aside $14.5 million. After allocating 3% for administrative costs, $14,065,000 million was available for the grants. An additional $237,585 is sourced from remaining funds from previous energy efficiency solicitations.

Visit Commerce’s website for more information about the Energy Efficiency Retrofits program and the Clean Buildings Performance Standards.