Commerce grants over $14.3 million for energy efficiency retrofits in public buildings
Funded by the Climate Commitment Act, the grants are expected to play a key role in helping building owners meet Washington’s Clean Buildings Performance Standards.
OLYMPIA, WA – The Department of Commerce has awarded 26 grants aimed at reducing emissions, enhancing the comfort of building occupants, and improving the cost efficiency of public building operations. These projects are designed with strong savings-to-investment ratios and include operations and maintenance plans to ensure long-term success and sustainability.
The grants will fund retrofits for existing facilities and other energy-saving projects that lower operational costs. The Energy Efficiency Retrofits for Public Buildings Grants program was open to local governments, public higher education institutions, school districts, federally recognized tribal governments, and state agencies. Forty percent of the funding has been allocated for K-12 public school districts.
“Investing in energy efficiency is an investment in our future — reducing emissions, enhancing comfort, and driving long-term savings for our communities,” said Jennifer Grove, Interim Assistant Director for the Washington State Department of Commerce Energy Division. “These grants demonstrate our commitment to building a more sustainable Washington, supporting public institutions in their efforts to lower energy costs while creating healthier, more resilient spaces for students, employees, and community members.”
To date, 26 recipients will receive grants:
- Benton County: $406,000
- Bethel School District: $798,161
- City of Chewelah: $392,250
- City of Seattle: $309,464
- City of Spokane Valley: $258,950
- Clallam County Hospital: $1,000,000
- Clover Park School District: $607,020
- Eatonville School District: $1,000,000
- Edmonds School District: $191,250
- Highline Public Schools – Cascade: $218,080
- Highline Public Schools – Chinook: $209,374
- Hockinson School District: $427,474
- Issaquah School District: $847,816
- Lake Stevens School District: $1,000,000
- Lake Washington School District: $325,436
- Lakewood School District: $293,663
- Lewis County: $571,200
- Mead School District: $591,812
- Naches Valley School District: $231,137
- Riverview School District: $348,085
- South Puget Sound Community College: $1,000,000
- Sultan School District: $304,037
- Sunnyside School District: $663,599
- Toppenish School District: $744,760
- Wapato School District: $939,075
- Washougal School District: $623,942
The funding for these Energy Efficiency Grants comes from the Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5949, which set aside $14.5 million. After allocating 3% for administrative costs, $14,065,000 million was available for the grants. An additional $237,585 is sourced from remaining funds from previous energy efficiency solicitations.
Visit Commerce’s website for more information about the Energy Efficiency Retrofits program and the Clean Buildings Performance Standards.
