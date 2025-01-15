DPH Aims to Prevent Opioid Overdose Deaths with Free Overdose Safety Kits at Local Health Clinics

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 16, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― With the new year underway, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is highlighting the availability of free overdose (OD) prevention safety kits at all DPH public health clinics.

Drug overdose is the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States. South Carolina has seen a significant increase in opioid-involved overdose deaths over the last several years, with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids being the most commonly associated drugs.

Of South Carolina’s 2,296 drug overdose deaths in 2022, more than 1,800 deaths were due to opioids. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid sometimes mixed in drugs like heroin and cocaine, caused 1,660 deaths in 2022.

Opioids can cause unwanted symptoms such as nausea, constipation, drowsiness and confusion. They are especially dangerous because they can cause slow and shallow breathing resulting in death if immediate rescue measures are not available.

“If more people learn about opioid safety they can be prepared in case of an overdose and prevent deaths,” said Emma Kennedy, DPH Injury and Opioid Prevention Section director. “An overdose can happen to anyone. If you or someone you know uses opioids, having an OD safety kit on hand could save a life.”

Each OD safety kit contains:

Naloxone nasal spray , an easy-to-use medicine that can reverse the effects of opioids. Naloxone only works on opioids and is harmless if opioids are not present.

, an easy-to-use medicine that can reverse the effects of opioids. Naloxone only works on opioids and is harmless if opioids are not present. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips , which can tell you if fentanyl or xylazine are mixed into different kinds of drugs. Xylazine is a powerful sedative that is often mixed with opioids and can cause harmful wounds to the body and increase the risk of fatal overdose.

, which can tell you if fentanyl or xylazine are mixed into different kinds of drugs. Xylazine is a powerful sedative that is often mixed with opioids and can cause harmful wounds to the body and increase the risk of fatal overdose. Easy-to-read instructions

Information on how to spot an opioid overdose

An opioid overdose can occur when someone takes a higher dose of opioids than their body can handle. The signs of an overdose include:

unconsciousness

snoring/gurgling sound

difficulty breathing

discolored skin (bluish, gray in fingertips and lips)

small pinpoint pupils

To learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose and how to administer naloxone nasal spray with an instructional video, visit DPH’s Substance Use Prevention Resources webpage. Call DPH at 1-855-472-3432 and ask where you can pick up an OD safety kit or use our health clinic locator tool.

If you or a loved one need mental health and/or substance use support, call or text ‘988’ to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free counseling.

To respond to an opioid overdose, call 911 and follow the dispatcher’s instructions. Learn more about the different types of opioids, opioid addiction, fentanyl and xylazine at Naloxone Saves SC or JustPlainKillers.com.