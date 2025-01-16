Lori Lane Hosts Annual Client Dinner as New Homes Division Achieves $336 Million in Sales

Berkshire Hathaway’s New Homes Division, led by Lori Lane, celebrates $336M in sales and top OBIE awards, marking a year of innovation and excellence in real estate.

Under the exceptional leadership of Lori Lane, President and Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' New Homes Division, 2024 has been a landmark year. Celebrating $336 million in total sales, the New Homes Division continues to cement its position as a trailblazer in the Southeast real estate market.

On November 19, 2024, Lori Lane hosted her much-anticipated annual client dinner at the prestigious Chops Lobster Bar in Atlanta. This exclusive event, co-hosted with John Hunt of MarketNsights, brought together Georgia’s top builders and developers to celebrate the year’s successes and look ahead to the transformative projects coming in 2025. Guests enjoyed an exclusive whiskey tasting courtesy of JJ Corry Irish Whiskey, adding a touch of luxury to the evening.

“This dinner is more than a celebration,” Lane remarked. “It’s a reflection of the partnerships and shared vision that drive our collective success. Together, we’ve achieved extraordinary milestones, and I’m thrilled for what’s to come.”

A Year of Excellence and Expansion

In 2024, the New Homes Division achieved $336 million in sales, a remarkable testament to the team’s dedication and expertise. This milestone comes on the heels of a decade of unprecedented growth, as the company celebrated the 10th anniversary of its partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and the launch of its award-winning Luxury Collection. Over the past decade, the Luxury Collection has experienced a 486% increase in total sales volume and a 370% rise in units sold.

In addition to sales achievements, the New Homes Division continued its winning streak at the 44th annual Professionalism (OBIE) Awards, hosted by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Lori Lane’s leadership led to an impressive 28 awards, including 22 gold and 6 silver honors, recognizing excellence in marketing, building, and design.

Celebrating Builders and Visionaries

The client dinner highlighted the achievements of the division’s esteemed builder partners, including Trilith Development, Patrick Malloy Communities, McKinney Builders, Vision Development Partners, Southwyck Homes, David Patterson Homes, among others. Renowned for award-winning new home communities spanning from Savannah to metro Atlanta, including active adult, custom build and destination neighborhoods, this premier group of visionary builders and developers has been transforming and shaping the landscape of Atlanta and its surrounding areas for decades. Today, Atlanta offers a world-class lifestyle, is the new hub for the movie industry, and provides easy access to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, further enhancing its appeal as a vibrant and dynamic place to live and work.

“We are fortunate to collaborate with builder and developer partners who inspire us daily,” Lane shared. “Together, we’ve redefined what’s possible in real estate marketing and sales.”

About Lori Lane

Lori Lane, a visionary leader in real estate, serves as the President and Managing Broker of the New Homes Division at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties and Senior Vice President of Luxury and Global. Recently featured in Vogue Magazine’s “Women of Atlanta” section, Lane’s innovative strategies have earned her hundreds of industry awards and recognition as one of Atlanta’s most influential women in real estate.

Her leadership philosophy centers on building not just homes but lasting relationships and a legacy of excellence. “Success is about more than numbers; it’s about delivering on promises and consistently pushing the envelope,” Lane shared.

As a single mother of two, Lane is a champion for women in real estate, balancing her demanding career with mentorship and advocacy for aspiring leaders. Her trailblazing efforts have set the bar for excellence and redefined customer experience in the luxury real estate sector.

About the New Homes Division

The New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a leader in sales and marketing for new construction homes. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the division has been recognized as the #1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices office in the Southeast region for 24 consecutive months and consistently ranks among the Top 30 offices globally.

From award-winning marketing campaigns to record-breaking sales, the New Homes Division delivers unparalleled results for builders, developers, and buyers alike. The team’s forward-thinking strategies and client-first approach continue to shape the future of Atlanta’s real estate market.



Name: Lori Lane

Email: newhomes@bhhsgeorgia.com

Organization: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 100 Mansell Ct E, Suite 600, Roswell, GA 30076

Phone: (404) 801-7180

Website: https://lorilanerealestate.com

