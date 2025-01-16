Submit Release
Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2024 of $31.7 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.19. Fourth quarter 2024 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.01. Fourth quarter 2024 results compare to third quarter 2024 net income of $35.1 million and EPS of $1.31, which included gains from life insurance and sales of other assets equivalent to EPS of $0.04.

"Westamerica’s fourth quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 47 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 37 percent of total revenues. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses. At December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were stable at $0.7 million and the allowance for credit losses was $14.8 million” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 12.1 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2024,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $59.2 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $62.5 million for the third quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the fourth quarter 2024 was 4.25 percent compared to 4.45 percent for the third quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to 0.37 percent for the third quarter 2024.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2024 totaled $10.6 million compared to $11.9 million for the third quarter 2024. Third quarter 2024 results include $1.6 million in gains from life insurance and sales of other assets.

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2024 were $25.9 million compared to $26.3 million for the third quarter 2024.

The income tax provision for the fourth quarter 2024 includes a $305 thousand increase to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
           Westamerica Bancorporation
           1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
           Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
           707-863-6840
           investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

       
    Public Information January 16, 2025  
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
December 31, 2024        
           
1. Net Income Summary.        
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 59,247   $ 69,738   -15.0 % $ 62,465  
  Provision for        
  Credit Losses   -     -   n/m   -  
  Noninterest Income   10,633     10,992   -3.3 %   11,925  
  Noninterest Expense   25,853     25,517   1.3 %   26,309  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   44,027     55,213   -20.3 %   48,081  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   12,327     15,745   -21.7 %   13,024  
  Net Income $ 31,700   $ 39,468   -19.7 % $ 35,057  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,699     26,662   0.1 %   26,685  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,701     26,664   0.1 %   26,686  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common        
  Share $ 1.19   $ 1.48   -19.6 % $ 1.31  
  Diluted Earnings Per        
  Common Share   1.19     1.48   -19.6 %   1.31  
  Return On Assets (a)   2.02 %   2.35 %     2.16 %
  Return On Common        
  Equity (a)   12.1 %   16.7 %     13.7 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.01 %   4.41 %     4.08 %
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   37.0 %   31.6 %     35.4 %
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common        
  Share $ 0.44   $ 0.44   0.0 % $ 0.44  
  Common Dividend Payout        
  Ratio   37 %   30 %     33 %
           
        %  
    12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change  
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 251,906   $ 281,673   -10.6 %  
  Provision (Reversal        
  of Provision) for        
  Credit Losses (1)   300     (1,150 ) n/m  
  Noninterest Income   43,155     43,522   -0.8 %  
  Noninterest Expense   104,391     103,216   1.1 %  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   190,370     223,129   -14.7 %  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   51,734     61,361   -15.7 %  
  Net Income $ 138,636   $ 161,768   -14.3 %  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,685     26,703   -0.1 %  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,686     26,706   -0.1 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common        
  Share $ 5.20   $ 6.06   -14.2 %  
  Diluted Earnings Per        
  Common Share   5.20     6.06   -14.2 %  
  Return On Assets   2.15 %   2.35 %    
  Return On Common        
  Equity   13.8 %   18.1 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE)   4.14 %   4.37 %    
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   35.4 %   31.7 %    
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common        
  Share $ 1.76   $ 1.72   2.3 %  
  Common Dividend Payout        
  Ratio   34 %   28 %    
           
2. Net Interest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
           
  Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 62,713   $ 71,417   -12.2 % $ 68,110  
  Interest Expense   3,466     1,679   106.4 %   5,645  
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 59,247   $ 69,738   -15.0 % $ 62,465  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 5,850,620   $ 6,251,143   -6.4 % $ 6,062,174  
  Average Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,796,675     2,966,038   -5.7 %   2,950,093  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets        
  (FTE) (a)   4.25 %   4.52 %     4.45 %
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.24 %   0.11 %     0.37 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.01 %   4.41 %     4.08 %
  Interest Expense /        
  Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities (a)   0.49 %   0.22 %     0.76 %
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   3.76 %   4.30 %     3.69 %
           
        %  
    12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change  
  Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 269,325   $ 285,563   -5.7 %  
  Interest Expense   17,419     3,890   347.8 %  
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 251,906   $ 281,673   -10.6 %  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,043,966   $ 6,451,821   -6.3 %  
  Average Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,925,742     3,128,115   -6.5 %  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets        
  (FTE)   4.43 %   4.43 %    
  Cost of Funds   0.29 %   0.06 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE)   4.14 %   4.37 %    
  Interest Expense /        
  Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   0.60 %   0.12 %    
  Net Interest Spread (FTE)   3.83 %   4.31 %    
           
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.        
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
           
  Total Assets $ 6,243,799   $ 6,665,040   -6.3 % $ 6,461,843  
  Total Earning Assets   5,850,620     6,251,143   -6.4 %   6,062,174  
  Total Loans   821,767     873,635   -5.9 %   831,418  
  Commercial Loans   131,088     139,535   -6.1 %   136,160  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   503,546     490,645   2.6 %   493,272  
  Consumer Loans   187,133     243,455   -23.1 %   201,986  
  Total Investment Securities   4,557,436     5,182,557   -12.1 %   4,736,024  
  Debt Securities Available for        
  Sale   3,710,378     4,298,396   -13.7 %   3,881,678  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   847,058     884,161   -4.2 %   854,346  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   471,417     194,951   141.8 %   494,732  
           
  Loans / Deposits   16.3 %   15.7 %     16.3 %
           
        %  
    12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change  
           
  Total Assets $ 6,444,687   $ 6,871,366   -6.2 %  
  Total Earning Assets   6,043,966     6,451,821   -6.3 %  
  Total Loans   836,136     912,316   -8.4 %  
  Commercial Loans   133,569     153,499   -13.0 %  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   493,282     492,183   0.2 %  
  Consumer Loans   209,285     266,634   -21.5 %  
  Total Investment Securities   4,833,024     5,334,711   -9.4 %  
  Debt Securities Available for        
  Sale   3,973,134     4,436,003   -10.4 %  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   859,890     898,708   -4.3 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   374,806     204,794   83.0 %  
           
  Loans / Deposits   16.2 %   15.8 %    
           
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.    
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
           
  Total Deposits $ 5,028,363   $ 5,573,281   -9.8 % $ 5,092,244  
  Noninterest Demand   2,342,092     2,672,170   -12.4 %   2,425,646  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   934,876     1,085,864   -13.9 %   937,694  
  Savings   1,666,542     1,713,803   -2.8 %   1,639,997  
  Time greater than $100K   31,541     37,970   -16.9 %   32,815  
  Time less than $100K   53,312     63,474   -16.0 %   56,092  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   110,404     64,927   70.0 %   283,495  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   -     -   n/m   167,391  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   110,404     64,927   70.0 %   116,104  
  Shareholders' Equity   1,039,017     938,738   10.7 %   1,016,642  
           
  Demand Deposits /        
  Total Deposits   46.6 %   47.9 %     47.6 %
  Transaction & Savings        
  Deposits / Total Deposits   98.3 %   98.2 %     98.3 %
           
        %  
    12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change  
           
  Total Deposits $ 5,174,942   $ 5,787,361   -10.6 %  
  Noninterest Demand   2,445,945     2,748,544   -11.0 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   977,912     1,156,684   -15.5 %  
  Savings   1,660,227     1,766,225   -6.0 %  
  Time greater than $100K   33,794     48,076   -29.7 %  
  Time less than $100K   57,064     67,832   -15.9 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   196,745     89,298   120.3 %  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   107,364     -   n/m      
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   89,381     89,298   0.1 %  
  Shareholders' Equity   1,003,242     894,610   12.1 %  
           
  Demand Deposits /        
  Total Deposits   47.3 %   47.5 %    
  Transaction & Savings        
  Deposits / Total Deposits   98.2 %   98.0 %    
           
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.        
    (dollars in thousands)  
    Q4'2024  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
  Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:        
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,850,620   $ 62,713   4.25 %  
  Total Loans (FTE)   821,767     11,249   5.45 %  
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   131,088     2,107   6.39 %  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   503,546     6,477   5.12 %  
  Consumer Loans   187,133     2,665   5.67 %  
  Total Investments (FTE)   4,557,436     45,805   3.99 %  
  Total Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   3,710,378     37,169   3.97 %  
  Corporate Securities   2,038,474     14,011   2.75 %  
  Collateralized Loan        
     Obligations   1,037,319     17,689   6.67 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
     Securities   240,259     1,688   2.81 %  
  Securities of U.S.        
     Government Sponsored        
     Entities   310,617     2,776   3.58 %  
  Obligations of States and        
     Political Subdivisions        
     (FTE)   64,575     507   3.14 %  
  U.S. Treasury Securities   4,907     63   5.08 %  
  Other Debt Securities        
     Available for Sale (FTE)   14,227     435   12.22 %  
  Total Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity (FTE)   847,058     8,636   4.08 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
     Securities   60,572     351   2.31 %  
  Corporate Securities   734,395     7,815   4.26 %  
  Obligations of States and        
     Political Subdivisions        
     (FTE)   52,091     470   3.61 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   471,417     5,659   4.70 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
  Total Earning Assets   5,850,620     3,466   0.24 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,796,675     3,466   0.49 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Deposits   2,686,271     3,262   0.48 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   934,876     46   0.02 %  
  Savings   1,666,542     3,148   0.75 %  
  Time less than $100K   53,312     43   0.32 %  
  Time greater than $100K   31,541     25   0.31 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   110,404     204   0.73 %  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   110,404     204   0.73 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 59,247   4.01 %  
           
    Q4'2023  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
  Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:        
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,251,143   $ 71,417   4.52 %  
  Total Loans (FTE)   873,635     11,695   5.31 %  
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   139,535     2,503   7.12 %  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   490,645     5,945   4.81 %  
  Consumer Loans   243,455     3,247   5.29 %  
  Total Investments (FTE)   5,182,557     57,032   4.35 %  
  Total Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   4,298,396     48,094   4.42 %  
  Corporate Securities   2,129,736     14,687   2.76 %  
  Collateralized Loan        
     Obligations   1,508,494     28,041   7.27 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
     Securities   264,514     1,627   2.46 %  
  Securities of U.S.        
     Government sponsored        
     entities   308,234     2,777   3.60 %  
  Obligations of States and        
     Political Subdivisions        
     (FTE)   73,191     549   3.00 %  
  Other Debt Securities        
     Available for Sale (FTE)   14,227     413   11.62 %  
  Total Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity (FTE)   884,161     8,938   4.04 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
     Securities   81,789     456   2.23 %  
  Corporate Securities   727,579     7,816   4.30 %  
  Obligations of States and        
     Political Subdivisions        
     (FTE)   74,793     666   3.56 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   194,951     2,690   5.40 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
  Total Earning Assets   6,251,143     1,679   0.11 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,966,038     1,679   0.22 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Deposits   2,901,111     1,635   0.22 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,085,864     128   0.05 %  
  Savings   1,713,803     1,431   0.33 %  
  Time less than $100K   63,474     51   0.32 %  
  Time greater than $100K   37,970     25   0.26 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   64,927     44   0.26 %  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   64,927     44   0.26 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 69,738   4.41 %  
           
6. Noninterest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
           
  Service Charges on Deposit        
  Accounts $ 3,501   $ 3,540   -1.1 % $ 3,585  
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   2,735     2,863   -4.5 %   2,474  
  Debit Card Fees   1,902     2,067   -8.0 %   1,702  
  Trust Fees   867     764   13.5 %   846  
  ATM Processing Fees   506     622   -18.6 %   533  
  Other Service Fees   428     445   -3.8 %   454  
  Life Insurance Gains   -     1   n/m   202  
  Other Noninterest Income   694     690   0.6 %   2,129  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 10,633   $ 10,992   -3.3 % $ 11,925  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Total Revenue (FTE) $ 69,880   $ 80,730   -13.4 % $ 74,390  
  Noninterest Income /        
  Revenue (FTE)   15.2 %   13.6 %     16.0 %
  Service Charges /        
  Avg. Deposits (a)   0.28 %   0.25 %     0.28 %
  Total Revenue (FTE) Per        
  Avg. Common Share (a) $ 10.41   $ 12.01   -13.3 % $ 11.09  
           
        %  
    12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change  
  Service Charges on Deposit        
  Accounts $ 14,025   $ 14,169   -1.0 %  
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   10,449     11,280   -7.4 %  
  Debit Card Fees   6,853     7,185   -4.6 %  
  Trust Fees   3,318     3,122   6.3 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   2,170     2,618   -17.1 %  
  Other Service Fees   1,770     1,765   0.3 %  
  Life Insurance Gains   202     279   n/m  
  Securities Losses   -     (125 ) n/m  
  Other Noninterest Income   4,368     3,229   35.3 %  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 43,155   $ 43,522   -0.8 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Total Revenue (FTE) $ 295,061   $ 325,195   -9.3 %  
  Noninterest Income /        
  Revenue (FTE)   14.6 %   13.4 %    
  Service Charges /        
  Avg. Deposits   0.27 %   0.24 %    
  Total Revenue (FTE) Per        
  Avg. Common Share $ 11.06   $ 12.18   -9.2 %  
           
7. Noninterest Expense.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
           
  Salaries and Related Benefits $ 12,461   $ 12,156   2.5 % $ 12,762  
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,219     4,958   5.3 %   5,256  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,610     2,441   6.9 %   2,614  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   1,095     1,440   -24.0 %   1,210  
  Professional Fees   369     389   -5.1 %   337  
  Courier Service   692     681   1.6 %   682  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,407     3,452   -1.3 %   3,448  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,853   $ 25,517   1.3 % $ 26,309  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.76 %   1.62 %     1.73 %
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Revenues (FTE)   37.0 %   31.6 %     35.4 %
           
        %  
    12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change  
           
  Salaries and Related Benefits $ 50,292   $ 47,871   5.1 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   20,673     20,520   0.7 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   10,271     9,846   4.3 %  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   5,185     5,754   -9.9 %  
  Professional Fees   1,470     1,751   -16.0 %  
  Courier Service   2,709     2,652   2.1 %  
  Other Noninterest Expense   13,791     14,822   -7.0 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 104,391   $ 103,216   1.1 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Avg. Earning Assets   1.73 %   1.60 %    
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Revenues (FTE)   35.4 %   31.7 %    
           
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
           
  Average Total Loans $ 821,767   $ 873,635   -5.9 % $ 831,418  
           
  Beginning of Period        
  Allowance for Credit        
  Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 15,318   $ 17,744   -13.7 % $ 15,952  
  Provision for        
  Credit Losses   -     -   n/m   -  
  Net ACLL Losses   (538 )   (877 ) -38.7 %   (634 )
  End of Period ACLL $ 14,780   $ 16,867   -12.4 % $ 15,318  
           
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /        
  Gross ACLL Losses   63 %   60 %     62 %
  Net ACLL Losses /        
  Avg. Total Loans (a)   -0.26 %   -0.40 %     -0.30 %
           
        %  
    12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change  
           
  Average Total Loans $ 836,136   $ 912,316   -8.4 %  
           
  Beginning of Period ACLL $ 16,867   $ 20,284   -16.8 %  
  Provision (Reversal        
  of Provision) for        
  Credit Losses (1)   300     (1,150 ) n/m  
  Net ACLL Losses   (2,387 )   (2,267 ) 5.3 %  
  End of Period ACLL $ 14,780   $ 16,867   -12.4 %  
           
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /        
  Gross ACLL Losses   64 %   72 %    
  Net ACLL Losses /        
  Avg. Total Loans   -0.29 %   -0.25 %    
           
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    12/31/24 12/31/23 Change 9/30/24
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Loans $ 14,780   $ 16,867   -12.4 % $ 15,318  
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Held to Maturity        
  Securities   1     1   49.1 %   1  
  Total Allowance for Credit        
  Losses $ 14,781   $ 16,868   -12.4 % $ 15,319  
           
  Allowance for Unfunded        
  Credit Commitments $ 201   $ 201   0.0 % $ 201  
           
9. Credit Quality.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    12/31/24 12/31/23 Change 9/30/24
           
  Nonperforming Loans:        
  Nonperforming Nonaccrual        
  Loans $ 201   $ 401   -49.9 % $ 252  
  Performing Nonaccrual        
  Loans   -     2   n/m   -  
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   201     403   -50.1 %   252  
  Accruing Loans 90+ Days        
  Past Due   534     388   37.6 %   667  
  Total Nonperforming Loans $ 735   $ 791   -7.1 % $ 919  
           
  Total Loans Outstanding $ 820,300   $ 866,602   -5.3 % $ 833,967  
           
  Total Assets   6,076,274     6,364,592   -4.5 %   6,161,143  
           
  Loans:        
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Loans $ 14,780   $ 16,867   -12.4 % $ 15,318  
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Loans / Loans   1.80 %   1.95 %     1.84 %
  Nonperforming Loans /        
  Total Loans   0.09 %   0.09 %     0.11 %
           
10. Liquidity.        
           
  At December 31, 2024, the Company had $601,494 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Company expects to receive $309,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at December 31, 2024, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,534,099 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at December 31, 2024, the Company had pledged $726,784 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at December 31, 2024, the Company had pledged $766,606 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $107,364 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at December 31, 2024, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At December 31, 2024, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $766,606 thousand based on collateral pledged at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,597,486 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
           
          (in thousands)
          12/31/24
  Debt Securities Eligible as        
  Collateral:        
  Corporate Securities       $ 2,539,147  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations rated AAA         311,650  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions         113,082  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities         273,148  
  Securities of U.S. Government        
  Sponsored Entities         292,117  
  U.S. Treasury Securities         4,955  
  Total Debt Securities Eligible        
  as Collateral       $ 3,534,099  
  Debt Securities Pledged        
  as Collateral:        
  Debt Securities Pledged        
  at the Federal Reserve Bank       ($ 766,606 )
  Deposits by Public Entities         (726,784 )
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements         (434,205 )
  Other         (9,018 )
  Total Debt Securities Pledged        
  as Collateral       ($ 1,936,613 )
           
  Estimated Debt Securities        
  Available to Pledge       $ 1,597,486  
           
11. Capital.        
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
        %  
    12/31/24 12/31/23 Change 9/30/24
           
  Shareholders' Equity $ 889,957   $ 772,894   15.1 % $ 909,040  
  Total Assets   6,076,274     6,364,592   -4.5 %   6,161,143  
  Shareholders' Equity/        
  Total Assets   14.65 %   12.14 %     14.75 %
  Shareholders' Equity/        
  Total Loans   108.49 %   89.19 %     109.00 %
  Tangible Common Equity        
  Ratio   12.90 %   10.43 %     13.03 %
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,708     26,671   0.1 %   26,686  
  Common Equity Per Share $ 33.32   $ 28.98   15.0 % $ 34.06  
  Market Value Per Common        
  Share   52.46     56.41   -7.0 %   49.42  
           
    (shares in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
  Share (Issuances) Retirements:        
  Total Shares Retired   -     -   n/m   -  
  Average Retirement Price $ -   $ -   n/m $ -  
  Net Shares Issued   (22 )   (22 ) n/m   (3 )
           
        %  
    12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change  
           
  Total Shares Retired   4     274   n/m  
  Average Retirement Price $ 45.58   $ 50.11   n/m  
  Net Shares (Issued) Retired   (37 )   242   n/m  
           
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.        
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    12/31/24 12/31/23 Change 9/30/24
  Assets:        
  Cash and Due from Banks $ 601,494   $ 190,314   216.1 % $ 502,945  
           
  Debt Securities Available for        
  Sale:        
  Corporate Securities   1,835,937     1,909,548   -3.9 %   1,901,617  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations   982,589     1,484,597   -33.8 %   1,078,920  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   218,026     239,454   -8.9 %   227,565  
  Securities of U.S.        
  Government Sponsored        
  Entities   292,117     294,919   -1.0 %   303,609  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions   62,186     71,283   -12.8 %   63,876  
  U.S. Treasury Securities   4,955     -   n/m   4,899  
  Total Debt Securities        
     Available for Sale   3,395,810     3,999,801   -15.1 %   3,580,486  
           
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity:        
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   57,927     78,565   -26.3 %   62,745  
  Corporate Securities   735,447     728,650   0.9 %   733,748  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions (2)   51,260     71,181   -28.0 %   53,768  
     Total Debt Securities        
        Held to Maturity (2)   844,634     878,396   -3.8 %   850,261  
           
  Loans   820,300     866,602   -5.3 %   833,967  
  Allowance For Credit Losses        
  on Loans   (14,780 )   (16,867 ) -12.4 %   (15,318 )
  Total Loans, net   805,520     849,735   -5.2 %   818,649  
           
  Premises and Equipment, net   26,133     27,016   -3.3 %   26,129  
  Identifiable Intangibles, net   125     347   -63.9 %   178  
  Goodwill   121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673  
  Other Assets   280,885     297,310   -5.5 %   260,822  
           
  Total Assets $ 6,076,274   $ 6,364,592   -4.5 % $ 6,161,143  
           
  Liabilities and Shareholders'        
  Equity:        
  Deposits:        
  Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,333,389   $ 2,605,844   -10.5 % $ 2,375,958  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   953,863     1,072,233   -11.0 %   925,455  
  Savings   1,642,360     1,699,388   -3.4 %   1,677,332  
  Time   82,238     96,802   -15.0 %   86,305  
  Total Deposits   5,011,850     5,474,267   -8.4 %   5,065,050  
           
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   120,322     58,162   106.9 %   132,487  
     Total Short-Term        
        Borrowed Funds   120,322     58,162   106.9 %   132,487  
           
  Other Liabilities   54,145     59,269   -8.6 %   54,566  
  Total Liabilities   5,186,317     5,591,698   -7.2 %   5,252,103  
           
  Shareholders' Equity:        
  Common Equity:        
  Paid-In Capital   476,506     473,171   0.7 %   475,096  
  Accumulated Other        
  Comprehensive Loss   (168,104 )   (190,282 ) -11.7 %   (127,653 )
  Retained Earnings   581,555     490,005   18.7 %   561,597  
  Total Shareholders' Equity   889,957     772,894   15.1 %   909,040  
           
     Total Liabilities and        
        Shareholders' Equity $ 6,076,274   $ 6,364,592   -4.5 % $ 6,161,143  
           
13. Income Statements.        
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q4'2024 Q4'2023 Change Q3'2024
  Interest and Loan Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 11,167   $ 11,606   -3.8 % $ 11,441  
  Equity Securities   195     174   12.1 %   175  
  Debt Securities Available        
  for Sale   36,843     47,783   -22.9 %   40,829  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   8,538     8,799   -3.0 %   8,587  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   5,659     2,690   110.4 %   6,762  
  Total Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   62,402     71,052   -12.2 %   67,794  
           
  Interest Expense:        
  Transaction Deposits   46     128   -64.1 %   47  
  Savings Deposits   3,148     1,431   120.0 %   2,990  
  Time Deposits   68     76   -10.5 %   76  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   -     -   n/m   2,278  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   204     44   359.1 %   254  
  Total Interest Expense   3,466     1,679   106.4 %   5,645  
           
  Net Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   58,936     69,373   -15.0 %   62,149  
           
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m   -  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
  Service Charges on Deposit        
  Accounts   3,501     3,540   -1.1 %   3,585  
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   2,735     2,863   -4.5 %   2,474  
  Debit Card Fees   1,902     2,067   -8.0 %   1,702  
  Trust Fees   867     764   13.5 %   846  
  ATM Processing Fees   506     622   -18.6 %   533  
  Other Service Fees   428     445   -3.8 %   454  
  Life Insurance Gains   -     1   n/m   202  
  Other Noninterest Income   694     690   0.6 %   2,129  
  Total Noninterest Income   10,633     10,992   -3.3 %   11,925  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries and Related Benefits   12,461     12,156   2.5 %   12,762  
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,219     4,958   5.3 %   5,256  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,610     2,441   6.9 %   2,614  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   1,095     1,440   -24.0 %   1,210  
  Professional Fees   369     389   -5.1 %   337  
  Courier Service   692     681   1.6 %   682  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,407     3,452   -1.3 %   3,448  
  Total Noninterest Expense   25,853     25,517   1.3 %   26,309  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   43,716     54,848   -20.3 %   47,765  
  Income Tax Provision   12,016     15,380   -21.9 %   12,708  
  Net Income $ 31,700   $ 39,468   -19.7 % $ 35,057  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,699     26,662   0.1 %   26,685  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,701     26,664   0.1 %   26,686  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 1.19   $ 1.48   -19.6 % $ 1.31  
  Diluted Earnings   1.19     1.48   -19.6 %   1.31  
  Dividends Paid   0.44     0.44   0.0 %   0.44  
           
        %  
    12/31'24YTD 12/31'23YTD Change  
  Interest and Loan Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 45,286   $ 47,116   -3.9 %  
  Equity Securities   719     630   14.1 %  
  Debt Securities Available        
  for Sale   167,842     190,039   -11.7 %  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   34,502     35,557   -3.0 %  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   19,665     10,671   84.3 %  
  Total Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   268,014     284,013   -5.6 %  
           
  Interest Expense:        
  Transaction Deposits   281     457   -38.5 %  
  Savings Deposits   10,377     2,993   246.7 %  
  Time Deposits   283     320   -11.6 %  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   5,813     -   n/m  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   665     120   454.2 %  
  Total Interest Expense   17,419     3,890   347.8 %  
           
  Net Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   250,595     280,123   -10.5 %  
           
  Provision (Reversal        
  of Provision) for        
  Credit Losses (1)   300     (1,150 ) n/m  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
  Service Charges on Deposit   14,025     14,169   -1.0 %  
  Accounts        
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   10,449     11,280   -7.4 %  
  Debit Card Fees   6,853     7,185   -4.6 %  
  Trust Fees   3,318     3,122   6.3 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   2,170     2,618   -17.1 %  
  Other Service Fees   1,770     1,765   0.3 %  
  Life Insurance Gains   202     279   n/m  
  Securities Losses   -     (125 ) n/m  
  Other Noninterest Income   4,368     3,229   35.3 %  
  Total Noninterest Income   43,155     43,522   -0.8 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries and Related Benefits   50,292     47,871   5.1 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   20,673     20,520   0.7 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   10,271     9,846   4.3 %  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   5,185     5,754   -9.9 %  
  Professional Fees   1,470     1,751   -16.0 %  
  Courier Service   2,709     2,652   2.1 %  
  Other Noninterest Expense   13,791     14,822   -7.0 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense   104,391     103,216   1.1 %  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   189,059     221,579   -14.7 %  
  Income Tax Provision   50,423     59,811   -15.7 %  
  Net Income $ 138,636   $ 161,768   -14.3 %  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,685     26,703   -0.1 %  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,686     26,706   -0.1 %  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 5.20   $ 6.06   -14.2 %  
  Diluted Earnings   5.20     6.06   -14.2 %  
  Dividends Paid   1.76     1.72   2.3 %  
           
           
  Footnotes and Abbreviations:        
           
  (1) A recovery in excess of principal charged off on the loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.
           
  (2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
           
  (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
           
  (a) Annualized        

