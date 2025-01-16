Viral Vectors-Based Gene Therapy for Non-Human Primates to Account for a Market Share of Over US$ 92.76 Million by 2034, Growing at a 11.0% CAGR, Latest Report by TMR

The global viral vectors-based gene therapy market for non-human primates is set for substantial growth, driven by advancements in gene therapy and rising demand for preclinical studies. The integration of innovative technologies like AAV vectors and CRISPR gene editing is enhancing gene delivery precision

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viral Vectors-Based Gene Therapy for Non-Human Primates Market Outlook – Accelerating Growth and Future Prospects

The global viral vectors-based gene therapy for non-human primates (NHPs) market (非ヒト霊長類（NHPs）市場のためのウイルスベクターベースの遺伝子治療) is experiencing rapid growth, with increased research and development (R&D) activities setting the stage for significant breakthroughs in gene therapy. This market is essential to the validation of new therapeutic solutions for a wide range of genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and oncology treatments.

As R&D activities intensify, the viral vectors-based gene therapy for non-human primates market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating the market will reach USD 92.76 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2024 to 2034.

The growth trajectory of this market is being propelled by continuous advancements in gene therapy research, particularly the increasing focus on preclinical studies using non-human primates. NHPs are often employed in preclinical studies to assess the safety and efficacy of novel gene therapies before human trials.

These studies are crucial for advancing gene therapies that may one day be used to treat a wide variety of genetic disorders and diseases. With breakthroughs in gene editing technologies like CRISPR, viral vectors are becoming more efficient and precise, further driving demand for viral vectors tailored for NHP studies.

Industry Overview:

Viral vectors have become a critical component of gene therapy, enabling the transfer of genetic material into targeted cells to treat a range of diseases. Adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors, lentiviral vectors, and retroviral vectors are some of the most commonly used types in the development of gene therapies for both human and animal studies.

In particular, AAV vectors have emerged as a key player due to their safety profiles and ability to target a variety of cell types. As advancements in gene therapy continue to make progress, viral vectors are becoming increasingly sophisticated, allowing for greater precision and fewer side effects.

The viral vectors-based gene therapy for non-human primates market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an increase in the prevalence of genetic diseases and the growing demand for more effective and safer therapies. Gene therapy has shown promise in treating diseases that have no other effective treatment options, such as rare genetic disorders, certain types of cancers, and various neurological diseases.

NHPs, such as monkeys and apes, serve as ideal models for gene therapy research due to their genetic and physiological similarities to humans, making them an essential part of preclinical research.

Key Players in the Market:

Several key players dominate the viral vectors-based gene therapy for non-human primates market, contributing to the development and commercialization of gene therapies. Notable players include:

CRISPR Therapeutics – A leader in gene editing technologies, CRISPR Therapeutics is actively involved in using viral vectors for genetic modification in preclinical studies, particularly focusing on genetic diseases.



Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. – Voyager focuses on AAV vectors for gene therapy, specifically for central nervous system diseases, and has made significant strides in utilizing NHPs for preclinical testing.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – Sarepta is developing viral vector-based gene therapies, focusing on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disorder that leads to progressive muscle degeneration.



Neuracle Genetics Inc. – Neuracle’s viral vectors are being tested for neurological conditions, and the company has actively partnered with contract research organizations (CROs) to further R&D in this field.



Beacon Therapeutics – Beacon focuses on leveraging viral vectors for treating various cancers and rare diseases through precision gene therapies.





These companies are leading the charge in utilizing viral vectors in gene therapy research for non-human primates. Their efforts are propelling the market forward, accelerating the development of innovative and life-changing therapies.

Recent Developments and Growth:

In recent years, the viral vectors-based gene therapy for non-human primates market has witnessed several key developments:

Increased Collaboration – Pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and CROs are forming partnerships to enhance research and development. These collaborations are vital for sharing expertise, resources, and technological advancements that are necessary for successful gene therapy development.





– Pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and CROs are forming partnerships to enhance research and development. These collaborations are vital for sharing expertise, resources, and technological advancements that are necessary for successful gene therapy development. Technological Advancements – Gene editing technologies like CRISPR and advancements in AAV vectors are significantly improving the precision and effectiveness of gene delivery systems.





– Gene editing technologies like CRISPR and advancements in AAV vectors are significantly improving the precision and effectiveness of gene delivery systems. Regulatory Progress – The regulatory environment for gene therapy is becoming more defined, with clearer guidelines emerging for the development and testing of viral vector-based therapies in NHPs. These changes are facilitating more widespread adoption of viral vectors in preclinical research.

Top Market Trends:

Several key trends are shaping the future of the viral vectors-based gene therapy for non-human primates market:

Rise of CRISPR Technology – The integration of CRISPR gene editing technologies is a major trend in the market, as it enhances the precision of gene delivery and opens new possibilities for treating genetic diseases. Growth of Personalized Medicine – With the increasing focus on personalized medicine, gene therapies tailored to individual genetic profiles are expected to gain traction, leading to higher demand for NHP-based studies. Increase in Preclinical Research – The growing need for effective preclinical testing is driving the demand for viral vectors and NHP studies. More therapeutic solutions are requiring validation through NHPs before they are brought to human trials. Ethical and Regulatory Changes – As the use of NHPs in gene therapy research continues, ethical considerations and regulatory policies are evolving to ensure the humane treatment of animals while maintaining the integrity of research.

Industry Impact:

As viral vectors-based gene therapies continue to evolve, their impact on the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries will be profound. In particular, the development of gene therapies for genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and oncology will significantly change the treatment landscape.

The use of NHPs in preclinical research plays a critical role in validating these therapies, ensuring that they are safe and effective before reaching human trials. This has far-reaching implications for healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and patients, as it will provide new treatment options for diseases that have previously been untreatable.

Segments and Regions:

The viral vectors-based gene therapy for non-human primates market is segmented based on viral vector types, applications, and regions. The main viral vector types include AAV, lentiviral, and retroviral vectors. Applications of gene therapy for non-human primates include genetic disorders, oncology, and infectious diseases.

The market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to lead the market due to its strong research base and the high number of pharmaceutical companies involved in gene therapy research.

Segmentation

By Type of Vector

Adenoviral Vectors

Adeno-associated Vectors

Retroviral Vectors

Lentiviral Vectors

Other Vectors (Baculoviral Vectors, etc.)

By Type of Non-human Primate

Marmosets

Rhesus Macaques

Cynomolgus Monkey

Others (Capuchin Monkeys, Chimpanzee, etc.)

By Therapeutic Area

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Oncological Disorders

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Other Disorders (Metabolic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, etc.)

By End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Future Outlook

The viral vectors-based gene therapy for non-human primates market is positioned for significant growth over the next decade. As advancements in gene therapy research continue to accelerate, and with increased demand for preclinical studies, the market will likely reach new heights. The integration of innovative technologies such as CRISPR and the expansion of collaborative efforts in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries will further fuel market expansion.

The use of viral vectors in gene therapy research for NHPs is crucial for the development of life-changing therapies, which will improve health outcomes for individuals suffering from a wide range of genetic disorders, cancers, and other diseases.

This market presents numerous opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and healthcare providers, offering a path toward ground breaking treatments that could shape the future of healthcare.

