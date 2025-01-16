Children Learn Valuable Life Lessons About Friendship, Self-Esteem, Values, And More Thanks To A Unique Pelican Picture Book

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release Of MARVIN PELICAN

Charleston, SC, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Too often, it’s easy for children (and children at heart) to forget why we were created. Despite God’s overarching plans for all our lives, we tend to choose our own paths—even if they’re not right for us.

Thankfully, Dr. Sloan has a new picture book for Christian and religious families to enjoy and discuss. The book, Marvin Pelican, has just hit children’s bookshelves and teaches important lessons like:

How important friendship is.

How every person is made in God’s image.

How we all must work together to combine our personal gifts.

“When we realize our gifts and utilize them within our world, that is where we experience true joy,” said the author.

Marvin Pelican is a great addition to children’s bookshelves, Sunday school libraries, religious counseling centers, grandparents’ homes, and classrooms.

Together with illustrator Sarah Lushaj, Dr. Sloan crafts a relevant narrative for children and adults to enjoy side by side, as the message applies to both. Ultimately, we’re all here to use our unique gifts in God’s service—which will bring us true joy and fulfillment.

Marvin Pelican is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dr. Sloan is an internationally known author of many children's books. She continues sharing delightful stories of creativity and wonder and valuable life lessons. Her books show her passion as she brings laughter and playful imagination to each page.

Please note: No pelicans were harmed while writing this book.

Media Contact: Dr. Sloan and publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Dr. Sloan

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.