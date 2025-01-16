Exceptions or additions to the recognized standards

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)
Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R
Haemophilus influenzae

≤4/2

-

≥8/4

≥20

-

≤19

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Anaerobes