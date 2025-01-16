Exceptions or additions to the recognized standards Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Haemophilus influenzae ≤4/2 - ≥8/4 ≥20 - ≤19 S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time: Anaerobes Content current as of: 12/30/2024



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.