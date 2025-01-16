Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market Set for Rapid Growth - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 451.5 million in 2024 to USD 775.9 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 6.20%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neurology ultrasonic aspirators market is projected to grow from USD 451.5 million in 2024 to USD 775.9 million by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20%. The increasing prevalence of neurological conditions such as brain tumors and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), along with a surge in cosmetic and plastic surgeries, are key factors driving this growth.

Rising Neurological Disorders Fuel Market Growth

Neurological diseases like brain tumors and TBIs are significant health concerns. According to the National Brain Tumor Society, 1 million Americans had brain tumors between 2015 and 2019. Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in 2021, TBIs caused 69,473 deaths in the U.S., averaging 190 deaths per day. TBIs also accounted for approximately 230,000 hospitalizations annually, affecting nearly 1.5 million people.

Ultrasonic aspirators play a vital role in neurosurgery by precisely removing soft tissues while protecting surrounding areas, making them a critical tool in treating brain injuries and tumors. This demand is expected to grow as the incidence of these conditions rises globally.

Growth in Cosmetic Surgeries Boosts Market Expansion

The increasing popularity of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures is another major driver for the market. Ultrasonic aspirators are valued for their ability to safely and effectively break down and remove fat with minimal invasiveness, leading to faster recovery times. In cosmetic surgery, ultrasonic aspirators help improve patient outcomes by preserving delicate tissue structures.

The rising trend toward aesthetic enhancements has significantly increased the demand for advanced surgical tools. According to estimates, the number of cosmetic surgeries performed rose from approximately 220 in 2020 to 320 in 2021, highlighting the growing interest in procedures that utilize ultrasonic technology for precision and reduced downtime.

Healthcare Spending Encourages Technology Adoption

Increased global healthcare spending supports the adoption of innovative surgical tools, including ultrasonic aspirators. Investments from both public and private sectors in healthcare infrastructure have prompted hospitals and surgical centers to acquire advanced medical devices for better patient outcomes.

In the United States, healthcare spending reached USD 4.3 trillion in 2021, accounting for 18.3% of the GDP. This expenditure, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, represents USD 6,914 per person, reflecting a 2.7% increase. Such investments enable healthcare providers to adopt state-of-the-art equipment like neurology ultrasonic aspirators, driving market growth.

High Costs Pose a Barrier

Despite their benefits, the high initial cost of ultrasonic aspirators remains a challenge for market expansion. Smaller healthcare facilities with limited budgets may struggle to afford these advanced tools, opting for lower-cost alternatives instead. This limits the broader adoption of ultrasonic aspirators, impacting market growth and access to improved surgical outcomes.

Product Insights: Standalone Devices Lead the Market

The neurology ultrasonic aspirators market is segmented into standalone and integrated devices. In 2023, the standalone segment dominated the market due to its simplicity, safety, and cost-effectiveness. These devices are widely used for various procedures, including cerebral palsy treatment and head injury surgeries.

The integrated segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, driven by rising cases of brain tumors and neurological disorders. Integrated aspirators offer advanced capabilities for complex neurosurgical procedures, combining precise tissue removal and suction for improved surgical outcomes.

Some of the key companies in the global Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market include:

Stryker

Olympus Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Söring GmbH

Xcellance Medical Technologies Private Limited

META Clinical Services

Bioventus

CooperSurgical Inc.



Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Latest Industry Updates

In December 2022, Bioventus received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Nexus BoneScalpel Access device, which is designed to work with the Nexus Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator System. This innovative surgical system is intended to increase power, adaptability, and precision.

In July 2022, Integra LifeSciences Corporation received FDA approval for their CUSA (Clarity Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator System), which is intended exclusively for neurosurgeries.

Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Standalone

Integrated

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

