European Urban Spaces and the Evolving Relations of Jewish and Muslim Communities

Final meeting of the ORA joint research project "Muslim-Jewish encounter, diversity & distance in urban Europe: Religion, culture and social model" Berlin, November 4, 2025 Photo: Marcela Menachem Zoufala

The Special Issue Jewish and Muslim Communities explores the evolving dynamics between Jewish and Muslim communities across diverse European contexts

PRAGUE, 87109859, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Issue Jewish and Muslim Communities in European Urban Spaces: A Comparative Approach explores the evolving dynamics between Jewish and Muslim communities across diverse European contexts, shedding light on their interwoven experiences within multicultural urban environments.Spanning empirical studies and comparative analysis, this Special Issue sheds light on the lived experiences and interactions of Jewish and Muslim communities in countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Poland, and Germany. It also examines how state policies and governance strategies influence these relationships, especially against the backdrop of Europe’s multicultural milieu.Although the foundational research for this Special Issue was conducted before the seismic events of October 2023, including the Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing Gaza conflict, the work takes on even greater significance in the current socio-political climate. Recent surges in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents across Europe underscore the importance of this academic inquiry. By dissecting the multifaceted and often opaque dynamics between Jewish and Muslim communities, the Special Issue seeks to challenge oversimplified narratives and foster a more profound understanding of these relationships.Introductory article in this issue, Urban Coexistence: Perspectives on Jews and Muslims in the Social Fabric of Europe, examines the emergence of new relationships between these communities within varied urban contexts. The article delves into the unique experiences of Jewish and Muslim minorities, highlighting how shared urban spaces foster interactions that are simultaneously cooperative and complex. This work underscores the significance of historical narratives, state policies, and socio-political frameworks in shaping both the challenges and opportunities for coexistence.The editors of this Special Issue hope to inspire further research that navigates the complex terrain of Jewish-Muslim relations. Through its comparative approach, the publication aims to provide a framework for addressing broader questions of multicultural coexistence, minority governance, and inter-community solidarity in a rapidly changing Europe.The Special Issue is now available on the SAGE Journals platform. To access the publication and explore its articles, visit: Jewish and Muslim Communities in European Urban Spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.