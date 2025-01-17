Elevating Senior Care: Uplift Home Care Brings Boutique Care Experience to Walnut Creek

Uplift Home Care Logo Adam and Marlene Bartlett, Founders of Uplift Home Care

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the senior population continues to grow, with one in five Americans projected to be over 65 by 2030, Adam and Marlene Bartlett are proud to introduce Uplift Home Care--a boutique non-medical home care agency designed to transform the caregiving experience in Walnut Creek and central Contra Costa County. Built on a foundation of relationship-focused care, Uplift Home Care combines premium service with deep community understanding to support seniors who wish to age gracefully at home."The journey of finding care for a loved one is deeply personal," shared Marlene Bartlett, Chief People Officer. "We've witnessed firsthand how quality home care can transform not just the life of a senior, but the entire family dynamic. We're creating a boutique care experience that provides both exceptional service and genuine peace of mind.""Home care isn't just about completing tasks," Adam Bartlett emphasized. "It's about creating an elevated experience that enables seniors to thrive while aging in place. Every aspect of our service is designed to uplift not only our clients but also their families and our broader community."Uplift Home Care’s commitment to excellence starts with its care professionals, who are carefully selected and supported to ensure the highest quality of service."Our care team is the heart and soul of our business," added Marlene Bartlett. "As a people-centric agency, we prioritize nurturing and equipping our care professionals so they can deliver outstanding care to our clients and their families. We believe exceptional care begins with care professionals who feel truly valued and supported in their calling."The agency's dedication to excellence encompasses every aspect of service, from customized care plans to proactive family communication and community engagement initiatives. Whether clients need assistance with daily activities, specialized care, or companionship, Uplift Home Care is committed to delivering service that exceeds expectations.The community is invited to experience Uplift Home Care's unique approach at their Ribbon Cutting celebration on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 5:30 PM. The event will be held at their office located at 150 N. Wiget Lane STE 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.About Uplift Home Care:Uplift Home Care is a premier home care agency serving Walnut Creek and central Contra Costa County. Founded by Adam and Marlene Bartlett, the agency specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-focused care that enhances seniors' lives while providing families with peace of mind. Through their boutique approach to caregiver support and client care, they're setting a new standard for personalized home care services.

