VoltaGrid and INNIO-Jenbacher Partner to Revolutionize Data Center Power Solutions with QPac

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoltaGrid, a leader in advanced energy solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Jenbacher to jointly develop and deploy the QPac system, a next-generation data center power plant platform designed to set new industry standards in efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

Revolutionary Power Generation with QPac

The QPac platform represents a major technological leap in power generation for data centers. Each reciprocating node within the system is capable of generating up to 20 MW of power, offering industry-leading power density per square foot of land use. Additionally, these nodes can be combined to deliver up to 200 MW of prime power under a minor source air permit, ensuring flexibility and scalability to meet diverse operational requirements.

This innovative design is tailored to meet the increasing energy demands of data centers, particularly as artificial intelligence and advanced computational workloads continue to grow.

Key features of the QPac platform include:

Industry-Leading Efficiency : The platform boasts a best-in-class heat rate and power generation efficiency, ensuring optimal energy utilization and reduced environmental impact.

: The platform boasts a best-in-class heat rate and power generation efficiency, ensuring optimal energy utilization and reduced environmental impact. High-Pressure Gas Mixing Technology : QPac’s high-pressure injection generation allows for unparalleled load acceptance capabilities, designed specifically to support the demanding requirements of future AI chip loads.

: QPac’s high-pressure injection generation allows for unparalleled load acceptance capabilities, designed specifically to support the demanding requirements of future AI chip loads. Innovative Heat Rejection Design : The system’s plant-level heat rejection mechanism is engineered to output vertically above data center HVAC systems, enhancing overall cooling efficiency and system integration.

: The system’s plant-level heat rejection mechanism is engineered to output vertically above data center HVAC systems, enhancing overall cooling efficiency and system integration. Low Noise Package : QPac’s design is engineered to target a sound level of 65 dBA at 33 feet to fulfill stringent local noise requirements.

: QPac’s design is engineered to target a sound level of 65 dBA at 33 feet to fulfill stringent local noise requirements. Hydrogen-Ready Technology : The QPac units are designed to be upgraded to operate with up to 100% hydrogen fuel in the future, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon footprints.

: The QPac units are designed to be upgraded to operate with up to 100% hydrogen fuel in the future, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon footprints. Unmatched Reliability: With a projected plant reliability exceeding 99.9%, the QPac platform sets a new benchmark for operational dependability in the data center power sector.

Partnership and Deployment Capabilities

VoltaGrid is proud to be the INNIO partner for QPac in the United States, providing unmatched access to this revolutionary technology. With the ability to deploy up to 50 MW of QPac units per month, VoltaGrid ensures scalable and reliable power solutions to meet the growing demands of the data center industry.

Deployment Timeline and Vision

VoltaGrid is set to commence deliveries of the QPac system to customers in the United States starting in 2025. This partnership with Jenbacher underscores VoltaGrid’s commitment to providing cutting-edge power solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the data center industry.

“Our collaboration with Jenbacher is a testament to our shared vision of delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions,” said Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid. “The QPac platform represents a transformative step forward in meeting the unique challenges of modern data centers while advancing environmental stewardship.”

This joint initiative aligns with VoltaGrid’s ongoing efforts to redefine the standards for energy reliability, sustainability, and performance in critical infrastructure applications. By combining Jenbacher’s expertise in reciprocating engine technology with VoltaGrid’s leadership in energy solutions, the QPac platform is poised to set a new benchmark in the data center industry.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company offering innovative platforms to provide power, energy storage, and emissions reduction solutions for industries including pressure pumping, data centers, AI hyperscalers, mining, utilities, and distributed generation. VoltaGrid’s AI-driven platform offers real-time emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity monitoring, and ESG reporting. Visit VoltaGrid.com.

About Jenbacher

Jenbacher, a global leader in gas engine technology and distributed power generation, provides innovative and sustainable solutions for various industries. With a focus on efficiency and environmental performance, Jenbacher continues to drive advancements in energy technology worldwide.

For more information contact:

Nathan Ough

President & CEO

VoltaGrid LLC

C: 1-281-636-3074

E: Nathan.Ough@VoltaGrid.com

