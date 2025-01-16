DemandScience Appoints Cisco CMO to Board of Directors

As an Independent Board Member, Cisco SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Palin to Provide Guidance on Strategic Direction, Market Needs and Opportunities, and Long-Term Growth

DANVERS, MA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DANVERS, MA, January 15, 2025 -- DemandScience, a global B2B revenue marketing company that enables marketers to accelerate every point along the buying journey today announced that Carrie Palin, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Cisco has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. As an independent Director, Palin will provide guidance to DemandScience on strategic direction, market needs and opportunities, and long-term growth.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Carrie Palin to the DemandScience Board of Directors. Her joining our board is a win for our company, a win for our customers, and a win for our industry,” said DemandScience Chairman & CEO Derek Schoettle. “Strategic insights from one of the world’s most accomplished and effective CMOs will ensure that we’re delivering what marketing and sales leaders need to succeed, will drive meaningful, predictable revenue growth for their organizations, and help us invest in innovations that will lead the market.”

As a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Cisco, Palin leads the company’s multi-faceted marketing practice to fuel growth and impact in the market. Under her leadership, Cisco was recognized by Interbrand as the number one pure B2B brand globally for four consecutive years. She also spearheaded a globally recognized transformation of Cisco.com, completely reimagining the digital experience for Cisco's customers.

“I am excited to be joining the DemandScience board and look forward to using my experiences as a CMO at globally recognized organizations to help the company innovate and elevate the ways data, analytics and omnichannel solutions can help B2B marketing and revenue teams succeed,” explained Palin.

Prior to joining Cisco, Palin led enterprise marketing organizations at some of the most innovative technology companies in their markets, including serving as CMO of Splunk, where she played a pivotal role in revamping the brand in 2019. Prior to Splunk, Palin was CMO at SendGrid (acquired by Twilio), and was the first CMO at Box. She was also Vice President of Marketing for IBM’s Cloud Data Services/Analytics Division. Palin began her career at Dell where she drove global go-to-market strategy and ran various marketing organizations across the data center portfolio.

“Having Carrie Palin on our Board of Directors is a wonderful milestone for DemandScience. Her accomplishments as a CMO are legendary, and her leadership journey is inspirational,” said Chris Gaffney, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners and DemandScience board member. “In 2015 Carrie was named to CRN Magazine’s list of ‘100 People You Don’t Know But Should’ and by 2024 she was named by Forbes to its list of ‘The World’s Most Influential CMOs’ for the second consecutive year. Our goal is to help the CMOs and CROs we work with achieve a similar arc of success – and we will do that by delivering them the solutions they need to propel their organizations forward.”

This follows the appointment of B2B Go-to-Market veterans Derek Schoettle as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Ned Leutz as President, positioing the company for continued growth and innovation. To learn more about DemandScience visit www.demandscience.com

About DemandScience

DemandScience is the global B2B revenue marketing company that enables marketers to accelerate every point along the buying journey. Its next generation account-based experience (“ABX”) platform and omnichannel solutions enable marketers to swiftly identify the right accounts and target in-market buyers with precision. By combining groundbreaking technologies, machine learning and data science innovation, the company ensures timely delivery of accurate data, intelligence, and insights, adding value to the end-to-end journey from initial engagement to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience provides 1,500 global customers with superior marketing solutions, B2B data, and leads. With a team of 500+ employees across operations in seven countries, DemandScience is one of only 107 companies in history to be named to the Inc. 5000 for 11 consecutive years. Connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

