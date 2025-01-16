CHITA Rings in the New Year with a Refreshed Brand Identity and Renewed Commitment to Affordable Style

CHITA unveils a refreshed brand identity with a commitment to sustainable practices and stylish, accessible furniture for the modern home

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA , a furniture brand synonymous with creating Chic and Tasteful spaces, today announces an exciting brand upgrade, reaffirming its dedication to quality, style, and sustainability. With a focus on crafting elegant yet accessible furniture, CHITA balances timeless design with durability, offering customers the opportunity to elevate their homes with pieces that resonate with warmth and sophistication.





The rebrand signifies CHITA’s dedication to crafting furniture that enhances everyday living while prioritizing sustainable practices. With a steadfast belief that everyone deserves a space they love, CHITA is committed to making stylish and enduring furniture accessible to all.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil this new chapter for CHITA,” says Steve, CEO of CHITA. “Our focus has always been on creating furniture that not only enhances a living space but also reflects the unique personality of its owner. With this refresh, we’re taking that commitment further by prioritizing sustainable practices and ensuring our pieces are accessible to a wider audience.”

CHITA addresses the common challenge of finding affordable, durable, and stylish furniture by using high-quality, sustainable materials like FSC-certified wood. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with various aesthetics, ensuring timeless appeal. Expertly crafted by skilled artisans and designers, CHITA furniture delivers premium quality and attention to detail typically found in luxury brands—at prices designed to fit more budgets.

Customers are invited to transform their homes into havens of comfort and connection with CHITA’s thoughtfully designed pieces. By choosing furniture crafted with respect for the environment, customers can enjoy enduring style and quality while making a positive impact on the planet.

With its renewed focus on sustainability, accessible luxury, and exceptional customer satisfaction, CHITA is poised to become a trusted part of American homes for years to come.

To learn more about CHITA, please visit https://chitaliving.com .

About CHITA



CHITA brings two decades of expertise in design and manufacturing to create stylish, affordable furniture that transforms houses into homes. With a diverse collection that includes sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA strikes the perfect balance between durability, comfort, and timeless appeal. Crafted with premium materials and original in-house designs, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect the aspirations of modern homeowners, apartment dwellers, and design enthusiasts alike.

Dedicated to enhancing living spaces, CHITA is more than just a furniture brand—it’s a vision of comfort, warmth, and attainable elegance.

