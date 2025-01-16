Orangekloud Pioneers the Future of AI-Driven No-Code Development with Beta Launch of eMOBIQ® AI

Singapore, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) (“Orangekloud” or “the Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven no-code application development, today announced the Beta launch of its new platform, eMOBIQ® AI, to take place on February 3, 2025. The Company said this launch will set a new industry benchmark for redefining how applications are built and positioning Orangekloud at the forefront of global digital transformation.

Powered by advanced AI agents and proprietary orchestration techniques, eMOBIQ AI will simplify the application development process by automating key phases, capturing business and technical requirements, generating UI wireframes, and building applications. This streamlined workflow significantly reduces development time while ensuring precision and quality.

Users can communicate their requirements to eMOBIQ AI in natural language, and the development process begins immediately. Under optimal conditions, complete applications with comprehensive business and technical documentation can be generated within minutes. These applications can be compiled and deployed across various web and mobile platforms, enabling users to deliver solutions to the market faster.

This innovation, developed in strategic collaboration with AI Singapore, reflects Orangekloud’s unwavering commitment to advancing software development. eMOBIQ AI is designed to democratize application development, empowering software developers, business professionals, and individuals without coding experience to easily create cross-platform applications.

Alex Goh, CEO of Orangekloud, emphasized the transformative impact of eMOBIQ AI by stating, "We are proud to empower developers, businesses, and individuals to seamlessly turn ideas into real applications using natural language. eMOBIQ AI streamlines the entire development process, making it faster and more accessible than ever before. This marks a major step forward in simplifying software creation and accelerating innovation across industries."

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. A suite of eMOBIQ® mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline operations in warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, manufacturing, and other key areas. The industry sectors focused on include Food Services & Manufacturing, Precision Engineering, Construction, etc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Orangekloud Technology Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. IR Contact:

Steven Chu, COO, and IR Officer

1 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #04-27/28 & 34 Aposh Building Bizhub

Singapore 768160

(+65) 6317 2050

Email: ir@orangekloud.com



Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com







