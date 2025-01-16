Ahold Delhaize USA Recognized as a Top Employer

Top Employer Index Certification Recognizes Grocery Retailer for Excellent HR Policies and People Practices

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ahold Delhaize USA was named a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute, which recognizes organizations that are dedicated to cultivating great places to work through excellent Human Resources policies and people practices.

“We’re honored by this recognition,” said Cathy Edwards, Vice President of Human Resources for Ahold Delhaize USA. “At Ahold Delhaize USA, we’re committed to a workplace where associates can grow and win together – and this recognition highlights the focus we place on enabling our associates to thrive and cultivating a people-first, purpose-driven culture.”

The Top Employer Index certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

“Our culture fuels our ability to attract and retain top talent,” said Edwards. “I couldn’t be prouder of our teams, whose dedication and care have earned us this distinction.”

In addition to the Top Employer Index Certification, Ahold Delhaize USA also holds many other prestigious designations such as Progressive Grocers’ Top 100 Food Retailers in North America, Built-In’s Best Places to Work in the technology sector and the Equality 100 Award from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. In addition, Ahold Delhaize USA associates are regularly recognized on lists for being women of influence, top women in grocery and industry-leading emerging talent.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com .

