Hennessey Releases Plans for Fast, Light Strike-Force Vehicle Codenamed: WARHAWK

Hennessey WARHAWK is ultimate strike-force vehicle for military, police, and sportsmen

Hennessey creates new division to design, engineer, and manufacture specialized vehicles for the defense sector: Hennessey Defense Systems (HDS)

WARHAWK to debut on January 21 at the 2025 SHOT Show in Las Vegas



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link:

Images: Hennessey WARHAWK Strike-Force Vehicle

SEALY, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has formed a new division – Hennessey Defense Systems (HDS) – to design, engineer, and manufacture specialized vehicles for the defense sector. Utilizing almost 35 years of specialized design and engineering experience, Hennessey will unveil its first light strike-force vehicle – the Hennessey WARHAWK – on January 21 at the Las Vegas SHOT Show.

Based on the latest Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, and significantly lighter and faster than similar vehicles in the sector, the WARHAWK receives significant upgrades from the Hennessey team. Demonstrating the range of fully-modular vehicle enhancements from HDS, the WARHAWK shows how a spectrum of vehicles could be adapted for Special Operations and SWAT team transportation. The modular system also enables buyers to specify the bed to carry supplies, weaponry, or emergency medical equipment.

The Hennessey Defense Systems upgrades also add armored drivetrain shielding, swap out regular tires for off-road run-flats, and add mounting points for weapon systems, reconnaissance apparatus, or medical equipment. For battlefield use, Hennessey can convert the fuel system to run on diesel or kerosene-based fuels. Large fleet buyers can tailor their specification for specific purposes, but further ‘standard’ upgrades include robust steel bumpers with an integrated winch, a one switch ‘blackout function’, and extra power outlets throughout the passenger space and load bed.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “We are excited to unveil WARHAWK at the 2025 SHOT Show. WARHAWK design is strongly influenced by experienced war fighters and their desire to have a fast, reliable and versatile first-strike vehicle that is easy to operate and service in some of the world’s harshest environments. We are honored to take our decades of experience from building some of the world’s fastest vehicles and applying our know-how to the defense sector.”

Known for vehicles that exhibit A-game power and presence – like the VelociRaptor and Mammoth 6x6 trucks and the all-conquering Venom F5 hypercar – Hennessey has expanded significantly in recent years adding a Special Vehicle Operations division alongside its rapidly growing performance enhancement business. This addition of Hennessey Defense Systems to the Group builds on almost 35 years of expertise and utilizes the knowledge base of Hennessey’s experienced engineers and designers.

Hennessey’s first strike-force vehicle – the WARHAWK – is based on the latest 3.6-liter V6 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. The factory-spec vehicle boasts a 285bhp engine, permanent four-wheel drive, 1,200lbs payload, and 4,500lbs towing capacity, meeting essential criteria for performance and capability.

Hennessey has already secured interest in the WARHAWK from the defense, public, and private sectors and is now taking fleet and individual orders. Military and emergency service procurement teams can find out more at the Las Vegas SHOT Show: CP416 in the Great Outdoors Plaza, or via the Hennessey Defense Systems website at HennesseySpecialVehicles.com/Defense.





For associated images, click the link below or email Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

Motivated by the challenge, Texas-based Hennessey Special Vehicles creates extreme, authentic, inspirational hypercars. With a customer-first approach, exceptional craftsmanship, and a passion for performance, they created the Venom F5. This 1,817 horsepower, utterly extreme hypercar exhibits the pinnacle of power and performance, delivering a visceral, awe-inspiring driving experience to an exclusive family of owners.

Designed, developed, and built in the US, the company’s 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter ‘Fury’ V8 Venom F5 is America’s Hypercar. Engineered to exceed 300 mph, the line-up includes Coupe and Roadster body styles – each available in track-focused ‘Revolution’ form and limited-run Special Series. To ensure exclusivity, no more than 99 Venom F5 models will be built. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 15,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced vehicles by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Ram, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on around 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

