Duolingo Launches AI-Powered Video Call for Android

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world’s leading mobile learning platform, today announces the expansion of Video Call to Android devices. The innovative AI conversation partner for language learning is now also available in five additional languages. Video Call is Duolingo’s most advanced offering to prepare learners for real-world conversations.

The AI-powered tool allows Duolingo Max subscribers to engage in spontaneous, realistic conversations with Lily, one of Duolingo’s most beloved characters. Designed to simulate natural dialogue, the feature provides a personalized, interactive experience tailored to your skill level. Talking to an AI partner makes it easier for learners to feel comfortable practicing their speaking skills in a safe environment.

“Video Call is the kind of teaching tool we’ve dreamed of building for years, but is only possible now with the latest advances in generative AI,” said Luis von Ahn, co-founder and CEO. “This is our most advanced conversation practice feature ever and it provides the kind of learning opportunity that was previously only available to those who can afford to travel or hire a tutor.”

Video Call on iOS is now available for learners of English, Spanish and French – and new languages including German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Korean. Video Call on Android is newly available for learners of English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Italian, with Japanese and Korean coming soon.

Other new enhancements to the Video Call feature on iOS, which will also be coming soon to Android, include:

Expressive Animations: Lily’s speech and emotions are brought to life, making her a more engaging conversation partner.

Lily’s speech and emotions are brought to life, making her a more engaging conversation partner. Video Call Transcripts: Learners can focus on speaking during the call, with opportunities to review the conversation afterwards.

Learners can focus on speaking during the call, with opportunities to review the conversation afterwards. Lily Calls You: Lily will now call you occasionally to encourage regular practice.



For more information on Video Call with Lily, Duolingo Max, or to start learning today, visit: www.duolingo.com.

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners with a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

