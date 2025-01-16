Inflation Devices Market to Hit USD 937.09 Million by 2032

Inflation Devices Market

Emerging Technologies and Growing Adoption in Asia-Pacific Propel the Inflation Devices Market at a 5.01% CAGR Through 2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Inflation Devices Market size was estimated at USD 577.91 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 937.09 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Advancing Precision, Growth Trends in the Inflation Device MarketThe inflation devices market is growing at a rapid pace, mainly due to the crucial role they play during intervention procedures like angioplasty, balloon catheterization, and various other minimally invasive surgical procedures. Such medical balloons that require inflating and pressure monitoring are largely applied in cardiology, gastroenterology, and radiology. The latest technology has brought about a highly improved innovation, ergonomic appearance, and capability to withstand pressures that improve clinical results. Market majors like Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and Terumo Corporation are in the lead because of their reliable, eco-friendly, and user-friendly designs. Boston Scientific's superior pressure-control devices and Medtronic's affordable solutions align well with market demands and environmental considerations. The emergence of economies enhances market growth in terms of the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increased adoption of advanced devices. Market majors like Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and Terumo Corporation are in the lead because of their reliable, eco-friendly, and user-friendly designs. Boston Scientific's superior pressure-control devices and Medtronic's affordable solutions align well with market demands and environmental considerations. The emergence of economies enhances market growth in terms of the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increased adoption of advanced devices. Some recent regulatory approvals in Asia-Pacific indicate that this innovative inflation device is increasingly expanding its global horizon.

Key Players in Inflation Devices Market
• GE Healthcare (CardioMed Inflation Device, Voluson E10 Ultrasound Inflation System)
• Philips Healthcare (XperFlex Inflation Device, Interventional Cardiology Inflation Systems)
• Siemens Healthineers (Artis Zeego Inflation System, ACUSON SC2000 Ultrasound Inflation System)
• Medtronic (Invivo Inflation System, SynchroMed II Infusion System)
• Terumo Corporation (Radifocus Inflation Device, Sterile Infusion Pump)
• Boston Scientific (RotaWire Inflation Device, QuickCross Inflation System)
• Abbott Laboratories (INR Inflator, Inflation Device for Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting)
• Cook Medical (Vertebral Balloon Inflation System, Radiological Inflation Devices)
• Becton Dickinson (BD) (BD Nexiva Inflator, BD Pyxis Infusion Pump)
• Cardinal Health (Inflation Control Device for Catheters, Cordis Inflation System)
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Inflation Valve System, Fujifilm Cardiovascular Inflation Device)
• Stryker Corporation (Stryker Infusion Pump, Stryker Balloon Inflation Device)
• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (Ethicon Inflation Device, Endo GIA™ Inflation System)
• Smith & Nephew (Synovial Joint Inflation Device, Wound Closure Inflation Systems)
• Covidien (Medtronic) (DuoClamp Inflation Device, MiniStar Inflation Systems)
• Halyard Health (Sterile Gas Inflation Device, Halyard Balloon Inflator)
• Angio Dynamics (Inflation Pump for Angioplasty, FlowMaster Inflation Systems)
• Mindray (AccuFlo Inflation System, Mindray CorFlo Cardiovascular Inflator)
• Conmed Corporation (Supera Inflator, Conmed VisiClear Inflation System)
• Merit Medical Systems (Merit Inflation System, Merit Flex Inflation Device) The devices use a simple scale to measure pressure levels, which is then shown by a needle that moves according to changes in pressure. Contemporary analog inflation devices allow for the recording of readings, making them more usable than their predecessors. Analog devices have mostly been used in bigger centers, which contain numerous units; therefore, they are used in many facilities. The growing cases of cardiovascular diseases, which need to be treated through surgery, have helped increase the requirement for analog inflation devices. Additionally, being non-power-dependent, costing less, and being easier to use further increases the marketability of this device.By applicationInterventional cardiology and radiology dominated the market and contributors to the inflation device market, accounting for the largest share, and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period. In interventional cardiology, catheters play a vital role in treating structural heart conditions. For instance, in coronary angioplasty, deflated balloon catheters are inserted into narrowed arteries and inflated to restore proper blood flow, with inflation devices ensuring precise balloon inflation. Just like in interventional cardiology, interventional radiology also relies on minimally invasive techniques often involving balloons which require reliable inflation tools.The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has remained the foremost driver for the ever-increasing demand for inflation devices in such applications. Inflation Devices Market Segmentation

By Display Type
• Analog Inflation Devices
• Digital Inflation Devices
• Inflation Devices Market

By Applications
• Gastroenterological Procedures
• Urological Procedure
• Interventional Cardiology and Radiology
• Peripheral Vascular Procedures

By End-Users
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market and holds the highest market share in inflation devices market and is also predicted to grow with a CAGR of 3.73% during the forecast period. This is because of increased healthcare spending with the contribution from entities such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Notwithstanding those industry players, several major industry firms are based here in North specifically Merit Medical Systems, Teleflex Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Becton Dickinson.Other growth factors in this region include the rising trend of surgical procedures and the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to the diseases of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal apparatus, and thus has surgical interventions, thereby increasing the demand for inflation devices.Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth due to an increase in consumer spending power, particularly in populous countries such as China and India. There will also be increased healthcare spending and betterment in healthcare infrastructure that results in increased surgeries and therefore, higher inflation device usage.Recent Developments• In November 2024, GE Healthcare launched its AI Innovation Lab, a significant initiative to advance the company's AI-driven projects. As part of its broader strategy in AI and digital technology, the lab focuses on integrating AI into medical devices, enhancing diagnostic procedures, and streamlining healthcare operations.• In June 2024, Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, presented the findings of its Future Health Index 2024 report, titled "Improved healthcare for a larger population." In June 2024, Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, presented the findings of its Future Health Index 2024 report, titled "Improved healthcare for a larger population." Unveiled during HLTH Europe, the ninth annual global report highlights how healthcare executives are increasingly adopting virtual care and AI-driven solutions to address challenges such as workforce shortages, financial constraints, and the growing demand for healthcare services. About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

