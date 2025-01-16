Cavli Wireless Introduces the CQM205 5GNR Cellular IoT Module to Reinvent High Bandwidth Connected Solutions

The CQM205 5G-NR Sub-6 IoT Module sets new benchmarks for data speeds and carrier aggregation, making it the ideal choice for high-bandwidth IoT solutions across Industry 4.0, smart cities and beyond

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , a leading innovator in IoT solutions, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its flagship 5G-NR Sub-6 CQM205 Cellular IoT Module, premiering the module post Cavli’s participation at Consumer Electronics Showcase 2025, which kicked off on Jan 7 and lasted till 11th of January. This launch represents a milestone in Cavli’s journey to revolutionize IoT connectivity, providing OEMs with a versatile solution that combines state-of-the-art technology with global compatibility.

The CQM205 is engineered to deliver best-in-class 5G-NR Sub-6 performance, compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standards and measures 45 x 52 mm* in size. It supports download speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps and upload speeds of 2.5 Gbps, meeting the demands of the most data-intensive IoT applications. Equipped with a Qualcomm SDX75 baseband chipset, the CQM205 leverages advanced hardware such as a Quad Core Arm Cortex A55 processor and Qualcomm Hexagon DSP processors, ensuring unparalleled processing power for edge applications.

With support for 4x Carrier Aggregation (4CA) and a 300MHz bandwidth, the CQM205 eliminates connectivity bottlenecks and enables robust data transfer in high-demand environments. Available in LGA form factor, the module caters to global deployments with its eSIM capability and multi-constellation, dual band GNSS support (L1+L5), making it ideal for tracking, monitoring, and real-time data analytics.

One of the standout features of the CQM205 is its 4x Carrier Aggregation (4CA) capability, a game-changer for OEMs developing bandwidth-intensive IoT solutions. By aggregating multiple carrier frequencies, the module maximizes available radio spectrum, delivering higher data speeds and improved network efficiency. This ensures seamless connectivity, even in areas of network congestion, and enhances performance for applications requiring ultra-low latency, such as smart surveillance systems, real-time industrial automation, and autonomous vehicles.

The CQM205 caters to a wide range of industries, delivering transformative solutions for IoT applications. In Industry 4.0, the module's high throughput and advanced processing capabilities facilitate real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance for industry floors with a multitude of machines that generate large volumes of data. This enables manufacturers to optimize operational costs and minimize downtime by employing Industrial gateways/routers powered by the module. For smart cities, the CQM205 supports intelligent infrastructure, such as smart surveillance solutions and public safety systems, ensuring more efficient and responsive urban environments. In the logistics and transportation sectors, the module’s GNSS capabilities and robust connectivity enable accurate real-time tracking, improving operational efficiency and ensuring the security of high-value assets.

The CQM205’s Hubble integration further enhances its capabilities by introducing remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the module along with Hubble Applet service, an advanced component of the Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity & modem management platform . This feature eliminates the necessity for physical intervention, simplifying the expansion of IoT solutions. Through strategic alliances with operators worldwide, Cavli has established a substantial presence, delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions that set new standards in service quality and cost-effectiveness.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, “The launch of the CQM205 represents a significant leap forward for our company and the IoT industry, as more and more IoT enabled applications are required to be powered by connectivity modems that can deliver ultra low latency and high-throughput. The CQM205 is the result of our team’s consistent efforts to developing connectivity technology that addresses the real-world requirements of the IoT landscape. With its high-speed 5G capabilities, robust processing power, and global operability, the CQM205 empowers OEMs to build innovative solutions that redefine what’s possible in the connected world.”

By combining advanced features with seamless global connectivity, Cavli continues to set new standards for reliability, scalability, and innovation in cellular IoT. As the IoT landscape evolves, the CQM205 stands as a testament to Cavli’s vision of enabling future-ready connectivity solutions that empower industries and drive technological advancement. We encourage you to engage with our solution specialists to explore the ways the CQM205 can enhance your upcoming project. Embark on your path to dependable and effective connectivity with Cavli.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

About CES

CES Las Vegas is the world’s premier event for consumer technology, bringing together innovators, thought leaders, and global businesses to showcase the latest advancements shaping our future. Scheduled from January 7-10, the event highlights groundbreaking innovations across artificial intelligence, IoT, smart cities, automotive technology, and more. With a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers, interactive exhibits, and networking opportunities.

