Anastomosis Devices Market Soar to $6.63 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Surgical Cases

Anastomosis Devices Market

Innovative Solutions in Cardiovascular and Gastrointestinal Surgeries Propel Growth at a CAGR of 7.01% Over 2024–2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Anastomosis Devices Market size was estimated at USD 3.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Driving Innovations and Rising Demand Propel the Growth of the Anastomosis Devices MarketThe anastomosis devices market is growing very robustly as a result of increasing surgical cases and technological development. The number of cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal problems, and bariatric surgery patients is rapidly increasing, highlighting the necessity of precise and innovative devices in the process of coronary artery bypass grafting and digestive tract repair. Moreover, injuries due to trauma caused by accidents are also rising significantly, further enhancing the demand for anastomosis tools to treat severe internal injuries. Magnetic compression devices and robotic-assisted procedures revolutionize the level of surgical precision, reduce complications, and increase benefits to patients. Increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and bioabsorbable materials promotes market growth. Anastomosis devices will grow further with global investments in health care, particularly organ transplantation. Therefore, anastomosis devices are on track for steady growth, and transformational solutions to modern surgical challenges.Get a Free Sample Report of Anastomosis Devices Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4906 Key Players in Anastomosis Devices Market• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) – Endo Stitch, Proximate, Intracorp Staplers• Medtronic Plc – HeartString Proximal Anastomosis System, Tri-Staple• B. Braun Melsungen – Gastrointestinal Suturing Devices, Vascular Anastomosis Devices• Intuitive Surgical Inc. – da Vinci Surgical Systems, EndoWrist Stapler• Artivion, Inc. – Cardio-PA, Artivion Anastomosis Systems• Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd (MIZUHO Corporation) – Vascular Anastomosis Devices• Getinge – Endo GIA Staplers, FlowSurgical Anastomosis System• Peters Surgical – Anastomosis Sutures, Surgical Staplers• Baxter – Vascular Anastomosis Devices, BioSuture Stapler• Vascular Graft Solutions Ltd. – Vascular Anastomosis Devices• Medline Industries, LP – Surgical Sutures, Anastomosis Staplers• Seger Surgical Solutions – Suturing Devices for Anastomosis• LivaNova PLC – Coronary Anastomosis Devices, Vascular Graft Solutions• MAQUET Holding – TA Staplers, Anastomosis Systems• Novare Surgical Systems – Surgical Suturing Devices, Anastomosis Kits• Vitalitec International – Vascular Anastomosis Devices, Surgical Suturing SystemsSegment analysisBy ProductThe disposable anastomosis devices segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2023, with 60% market share. Single-use products are sterilized, minimizing the possibility of cross-contamination in surgeries like cardiovascular and gastrointestinal procedures, which are highly risky. With infection control increasingly emphasized globally and disposable solutions becoming easier to use, these devices have become highly accepted in hospitals and surgical centers. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness, by eliminating the need for cleaning and sterilization, has made them a preferred choice among healthcare providers.The reusable anastomosis devices segment is the fastest growing, with a compound annual growth rate of 10% throughout the forecast period. Improvements in material and design have furthered their durability and usability, supporting widespread adoption in established healthcare systems. In addition, the trend toward sustainable medical practices is creating a rising need for such reusable devices.By ApplicationThe cardiac surgery segment dominated the anastomosis devices market, with a 40% market share in 2023. It is primarily because of the huge prevalence of cardiac disorders and the number of procedures, which include CABG and aortic surgeries. This is a procedure where the slightest mistake can have severe consequences; therefore, such accurate surgeries require advanced anastomosis devices. This demand for effective and innovative products is increasing in this application as more people start to opt for minimally invasive and robotic-assisted cardiovascular procedures.The gastrointestinal surgery segment is the fastest-growing application segment, with a compound annual growth rate of 12% throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of bariatric procedures, the prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, and the adoption of minimally invasive techniques are driving this surge. Advanced anastomosis devices, such as automated suturing systems, play a pivotal role in enhancing surgical outcomes and minimizing postoperative complications. This also supports the use of new technologies in gastrointestinal surgeries because it tends towards outpatient care and demands quick recovery.Need any customization research on Anastomosis Devices Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4906 Anastomosis Devices Market SegmentationBy Product• Disposable• ReusableBy Application• Cardiovascular surgery• Gastrointestinal surgery• OthersBy End-use• Hospitals• Ambulatory care centers and clinicsRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the anastomosis devices market with a 40% market share in 2023. This is attributed to a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and gastrointestinal disorders, coupled with a well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Given significant investments in healthcare and ongoing innovations, the U.S. leads the way, such as robotic-assisted surgical technologies, which enhance precision and patient outcomes.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to better availability of healthcare services, increasing case volumes in surgical procedures, and increasing awareness about sophisticated surgical procedures in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Higher health expenditure and a growing middle-class population will continue to enhance the demand for anastomosis devices, and hence, APAC will remain an important growth market.Recent Developments• In November 2024, GI Windows Surgical secured USD 37 million in funding to advance the clinical development and commercialization of its innovative Flexagon self-forming magnet technology. This cutting-edge system leverages magnetic anastomosis to facilitate less invasive surgical procedures, aiming to transform tissue fusion and delivery systems in anastomosis technology.• In September 2024, GT Metabolic Solutions achieved FDA de novo clearance for its MagDI system, a first-generation device designed for side-to-side duodeno-ileal anastomosis. The MagDI system employs magnetic compression anastomosis to eliminate the need for bowel incisions, minimize procedural variability, and avoid leaving foreign materials in the body during minimally invasive surgeries.Buy Full Research Report on Anastomosis Devices Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4906 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Anastomosis Devices Market by Product8. Anastomosis Devices Market by Application9. Anastomosis Devices Market by End-use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4906 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.