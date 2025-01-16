The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Welcomes Applications for KidsGardening’s 2025 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To connect more children to gardens and outdoor play, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation opened its GroMoreGood Grassroots Grants with national nonprofit KidsGardening. The grant application is open to a variety of organizations, serving at least 15 youth, that are planning to use the funds to install new or improve existing youth gardens or greenspaces.

"Gardening offers kids more than just the chance to get their hands dirty—it’s an opportunity to connect with nature, build a sense of community, and develop self-confidence, all while experiencing the joy of watching something grow," said Em Shipman, executive director of KidsGardening.

From edible and community gardens to pollinator and urban farms, the grant will benefit several types of gardens. Grant funding will support the creation of new gardens as well as the expansion of existing ones. The application is available now at: https://kidsgardening.org/grant-opportunities/gromoregood-grassroots-grant-25/ .

“We’ve seen firsthand how gardens can impact children in profoundly different ways,” said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “Whether it’s touching the dirt, learning about pollinators or growing fresh food, there are so many benefits kids receive from gardens. The reason we do this is to bring more youth those opportunities to interact with gardens and outdoor spaces.”

In 2025, 170 programs will receive funding to start or expand their youth garden or greenspace. Applicants must be in the United States or U.S. Territories, and applicants must provide proof of 501(c)(3) status or qualify as tax-exempt. Applications are due January 31, 2025. Winners will be announced on March 17, 2025.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro FoundationThe mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org .

About KidsGardeningKidsGardening is a national nonprofit organization creating opportunities for kids to play, learn, and grow through gardening. They provide grants and original educational materials to more than 2.7 million kids across the country. For more information and to support their work, visit www.kidsgardening.org .

For media inquiries: Tom Matthews Chief Communications Officer tom.matthews@scotts.com (937) 644-7044

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.