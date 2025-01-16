PeopleOne Health Appoints Ty Arlint as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned healthcare executive to spearhead growth strategies and market expansion as PeopleOne Health brings its innovative value-based care model to more regions

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleOne Health , a leader in value-based primary care, today announced the appointment of Ty Arlint as Chief Revenue Officer. Arlint brings extensive expertise in driving revenue growth and market expansion across public and private sector industries. His leadership comes at a pivotal time for PeopleOne Health as the company enters its next phase of strategic growth, fueled by the momentum of its recent $32.3 million Series B funding round .

Arlint joins PeopleOne Health’s accomplished leadership team of seasoned entrepreneurs and healthcare executives, bringing a proven track record in scaling organizations and delivering impactful results. He will oversee strategic initiatives to solidify the company’s presence in Pennsylvania and Central Florida while also leading efforts to expand into new regions, ensuring PeopleOne Health continues to address critical gaps in high-quality healthcare access.

Arlint’s track record includes key leadership positions at Carrum Health and Hello Heart, where he delivered significant market share gains and drove high levels of member adoption. He also led public sector growth at both Businessolver and ADP, unlocking new markets within the government vertical to fuel substantial growth.

“Ty’s deep expertise in healthcare and the public sector, combined with his proven ability to drive market expansion, is exactly what we need to advance our mission of delivering exceptional care through our innovative, value-based primary care model,” said Jordan Taradash , co-founder and CEO of PeopleOne Health. “His leadership will be crucial as we strengthen our presence in existing markets and expand into new ones. With the right mission, model, and team in place, we are set to redefine healthcare access and affordability for both employers and employees.”

“The past year has been a period of impressive growth for PeopleOne Health, and I look forward to helping shape its continued success,” said Arlint. “PeopleOne Health’s focus on outcomes-based healthcare aligns with my passion for driving meaningful results. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in revenue growth and market expansion to help guide the company into its next phase.”

PeopleOne Health is transforming primary care by prioritizing prevention to reduce costly medical interventions and ensure employees receive personalized, top-quality care—free from financial barriers like copays, deductibles, and coinsurance. Strategically located near where employees live and work, PeopleOne Health currently operates 10 centers across Pennsylvania and Central Florida, with more locations set to open soon. The company proudly serves organizations such as Putnam County Government and Orange County Public Schools , addressing critical healthcare access gaps in regions where comprehensive care services can be hard to come by. Members benefit from a world-class team of healthcare professionals, including primary care physicians, mental health providers, nutritionists, and pharmacists. Fully funded by employers, this value-based care model not only improves health outcomes and enhances employee well-being, but also delivers a competitive edge in recruitment and retention, helping employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs.

To learn more about PeopleOne Health’s innovative approach to value-based primary care, visit https://peopleonehealth.com/ .

About PeopleOne Health

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .

Media Contact:

Caroline Statile

Scratch Marketing + Media for PeopleOne Health

P1h@scratchmm.com

