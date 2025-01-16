Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2951.5 million in 2024 to USD 9750.7 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 14.20%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) market is projected to grow from USD 2.95 billion in 2024 to USD 9.75 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide and the need for early, accurate detection are key drivers behind the market’s growth.

The rise in breast cancer cases has been linked to changing lifestyles, obesity, poor diet, and higher alcohol consumption. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report in 2024, approximately 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, resulting in 670,000 deaths globally. These alarming statistics are fueling the demand for more advanced diagnostic tools like DBT, which offers superior imaging compared to traditional mammography, helping to detect small abnormalities and improve patient outcomes.

Technology Innovations Drive Market Growth

Technological advancements in DBT systems, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and reducing false positives. AI-powered systems improve image interpretation, eliminate overlapping structures, and provide more detailed breast tissue imaging. These innovations are increasing the adoption of DBT systems by healthcare providers.

Government initiatives and awareness campaigns are also playing a critical role in promoting early cancer detection. For example, the WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative aims to reduce mortality and save 2.5 million lives by 2040 through early detection, rapid diagnosis, and comprehensive disease management.

High Cost Poses Challenges

Despite its benefits, the high cost of DBT machines is a significant barrier to market growth. Smaller healthcare facilities and clinics often cannot afford the capital investment, opting for less expensive traditional mammography systems instead. Additionally, the costs of maintaining and training staff to use these advanced machines further limit widespread adoption.

Segments Insights

By product type, standalone 3D systems dominated the market in 2023. These systems offer advanced features, user-friendly design, and precise lesion visualization, driving their popularity among healthcare providers. According to industry data, 87% of FDA-certified mammography facilities in the United States had adopted DBT technology by mid-2023.

The segment of 2D/3D combination systems is expected to grow at the fastest rate. These systems allow healthcare providers to perform both 2D and 3D imaging using a single device, improving workflow efficiency and reducing patient wait times. The ability to seamlessly switch between imaging modes enhances diagnostic accuracy, contributing to the growing adoption of this technology.

Some of the key companies in the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market include:

Hologic, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

FUJIFILM Corporation

PerkinElmer

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Internazionale Medico Scientifica

Analogic Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Latest Industry Updates

In May 2023, TGH Imaging expanded the use of its Hologic Genius 3D mammography to accurately detect breast cancer across 18 centres in four counties.

In September 2021, Hologic Inc. collaborated with Bayer to provide a full contrast-enhanced mammography package to breast imaging institutions throughout Asia Pacific, Europe, and Canada.

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

2D/3D Combination Systems

Standalone 3D Systems

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Others

By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

