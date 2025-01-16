Gas Sensors Market to Surpass USD 4.2 Billion by 2032 Due to Demand for Environmental Monitoring and Industrial Safety

Gas Sensors Market Size & Growth Report

Gas Sensors Market Size & Growth Report

The Gas Sensor Market growth, driven by advancements in sensor technologies and increasing awareness of environmental and occupational safety.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights

As Per the SNS Insider,“The Gas Sensors Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.05% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Gas Sensor Market Drives Innovation with IoT Integration and Advanced Emission Standards

The Gas Sensor Market is a significant player in environmental monitoring and industrial safety, as demand from the automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors increases. Gas sensors are critical for safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance, as they detect and measure the presence of gases in various environments. Government regulations on air quality and emissions, along with heightened awareness of environmental safety, are key growth drivers. For example, Euro 7 emission standards in the automotive industry accelerated the adoption of advanced gas sensors to monitor and control emissions properly.

Get a Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3036

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- Honeywell
- Bosch
- Figaro Engineering
- Senseair
- Alphasense
- Amphenol Advanced Sensors
- MSA Safety
- Figaro Engineering Inc.
- GFG Gas Detection
- City Technology
- Dynament
- Sick AG
- Edinburgh Sensors
- Figaro
- International Sensor Technology
- Amphenol

Advances in miniaturization, improved sensitivity, and integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) are also changing the landscape. Now, modern gas sensors, like metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) and photoionization detection (PID) sensors, are smaller and efficient enough to be used in portable and wearable applications. In this regard, examples of recent breakthroughs are found in gas sensors implanted in smart home devices to measure air quality in real-time. Examples of these pioneers include Honeywell and Bosch.

CO₂ Sensors and Wired Gas Sensors Lead the Market, While Wireless Sensors Show Rapid Growth Potential

By Product

The carbon dioxide (CO₂) sensors segment was the market leader in 2023 with a revenue share of more than 35%. CO₂ sensors are used very widely for indoor air quality monitoring in all homes, offices, healthcare, and automotive applications. Companies have been increasingly shifting focus towards MEMS-based CO₂ sensors which provide compact solutions for various industries.

High growth potential is foreseen for the CO segment in carbon monoxide sensors on account of growing stringent safety rules at work, and greater numbers of instances of poisoning with CO. Mandating of the requirement of installation of CO detectors within the school building itself by certain U.S. states, including California and Illinois, enhances the need for these carbon monoxide sensors.

Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3036

By Type

In 2023, the wired segment dominated the market with more than 58% of the revenue. Wired gas sensors are chosen for their precision, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, and therefore find applications in mines, oil rigs, and nuclear plants. The increased use of wired sensors in homes further supports this segment's growth.

Meanwhile, wireless gas sensors are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2024-2032. These sensors have advantages such as scalability, portability, and remote monitoring capabilities. These sensors are increasingly adopted in the petrochemical and manufacturing industries, minimizing risks associated with hazardous gas leaks.

Asia-Pacific Led Gas Sensor Market, While Europe Poised for Fastest Growth with Stringent Emission Norms

In 2023, Asia-Pacific held the leading share of the Gas Sensor Market with over 37% revenue contribution. It is led by urbanization and industrialization growth along with awareness regarding air pollution and health impact, which in countries such as India and China are witnessing fast-paced development. Smart city projects, implemented by governments, strengthen demand for more advanced gas sensors.

Europe is likely to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032, due to stringent gas emission norms and the requirement of emission surveys. Automotive manufacturers in the region are using gas sensor technologies to adhere to safety and environmental standards. Also, the current innovations by the European market players are likely to increase the demand for high-end gas sensors.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

-September 2024: Honeywell Analytics introduced the GasAlert Micro 5, a compact gas detection tool aimed at risky environments, improving user experience and data recording features.
-January 2024: Teledyne launched a new infrared (IR) sensor for its OLCT 100 XPIR fixed gas detector, improving stable and dependable methane detection measurements for industrial, utility, and laboratory sectors.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3036

Table of Content - Major Points Analysis

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Gas Sensors Market Segmentation, by Product

Chapter 8. Gas Sensors Market Segmentation, by Type

Chapter 9. Gas Sensors Market Segmentation, by Technology

Chapter 10. Gas Sensors Market Segmentation, by End-Use

Chapter 11. Regional Analysis

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Chapter 13. Use Cases and Best Practices

Chapter 14. Conclusion

Continued…

Purchase Single User PDF of Gas Sensors Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3036

Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gas Sensors Market to Surpass USD 4.2 Billion by 2032 Due to Demand for Environmental Monitoring and Industrial Safety

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
Company/Organization
SNS Insider
Office no 305, Arrisa Avenue, Kharadi
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77986 02273
Visit Newsroom
About

About Us: SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

More From This Author
Inflation Devices Market to Hit USD 937.09 Million by 2032
Anastomosis Devices Market Soar to $6.63 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Surgical Cases
Gas Sensors Market to Surpass USD 4.2 Billion by 2032 Due to Demand for Environmental Monitoring and Industrial Safety
View All Stories From This Author