ConnectM Launches Automotive Graphics Visual Unit

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), a leader in the electrification economy, today announced the launch of its Automotive Graphics Visual Unit (‘AGVU’), an automotive-grade instrument cluster designed to balance cost, performance, and durability. The advanced technology in this product will allow ConnectM to continue to differentiate itself in the electrified micro-mobility space.

Supporting integration with Vehicle Control Units and allowing over-the-air firmware updates, the AGVU reduces the need for hardware replacements and enables future-ready solutions for the Company’s OEM customers.

Key Features of AGVU:

Real-Time Responsiveness: Displays critical metrics such as acceleration, battery levels, and navigation with intuitive visual representation.

Displays critical metrics such as acceleration, battery levels, and navigation with intuitive visual representation. Advanced Data Visualization: Features like 2.5D effects, anti-aliasing, and gradient fills enhance readability for quick information access.

Features like 2.5D effects, anti-aliasing, and gradient fills enhance readability for quick information access. Durability: Designed to withstand harsh conditions, providing consistent and reliable performance.

Designed to withstand harsh conditions, providing consistent and reliable performance. Screen Mirroring and Connectivity: Integrates navigation and music with screen mirroring for a user-friendly operating experience.

Integrates navigation and music with screen mirroring for a user-friendly operating experience. Customizable Framework: A pre-built framework and ready-to-use tech stack allow OEMs to adapt hardware and software easily in their existing workflows.









“We are pleased to feature the AGVU in our product line. The AGVU’s built-in technology is designed to meet the specific demands of modern vehicles, providing a reliable and cost-effective solution for OEMs that will drive ConnectM’s revenue growth in the micro-mobility space,” said Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and CEO of ConnectM.

“With the addition of six new white-label micro-mobility OEM agreements, ConnectM has expanded its customer base to a total of 41 OEMs in its Transportation and Logistics segment,” concluded Mr. Panigrahi.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a pioneer in the electrification economy, integrating energy assets with its AI-driven technology platform. Focused on delivering solutions that drive efficiency, affordability, and sustainability, ConnectM serves home, facility, and fleet across three major segments: Building Electrification, Distributed Energy, and Transportation and Logistics. The company’s vertically integrated approach combines technology, service/distribution networks, and strategic partnerships to accelerate the transition to an all-electric energy economy.

For more information, please visit: www.connectm.com. Stockholders looking to receive Company updates directly to their inbox should sign up here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

