CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 Per Share
DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2025.
|Details
|Dividend Amount:
|$0.24
|Record Date:
|January 31, 2025
|Payable Date:
|February 14, 2025
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.
Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
Alexa.Huerta@cswi.com
