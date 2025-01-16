With “Cybersecurity that bites back,” CIRA unleashes the fierceness of the Canada goose in a new ad campaign

The organization is taking some inspiration from wild, funny and often scary interactions with Canada’s most feared bird





OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than eight million people protected by CIRA Cybersecurity Services, the organization is looking to encourage more Canadians to join the flock by launching its first major cybersecurity advertising campaign. The digital campaign is inspired by the country’s most fearsome foe, the Canada Goose, who is ferocious in defence of its goslings, its place on the sidewalk, or a crust of bread. The mighty goose reflects CIRA’s fierce commitment to protecting Canadian institutions, small businesses and individuals who are at risk of cyber attacks.

CIRA practices cyber protection the Canadian way, which means building a flock of partners and institutions across the country to implement effective, adaptable, accessible and robust cybersecurity solutions tailored for families and organizations without compromising customers’ data safety and sovereignty.

With increased cyber incidents across all sectors of the economy including schools, municipalities, universities and hospitals, Canadian organizations need to assume a defensive formation to protect against cyber criminals with increasingly complex and effective tactics. This campaign showcases how CIRA is using its 20 years of expertise in technology, Canada-wide infrastructure, and partnerships with organizations and governments across the country to help fight back against cyber threats. CIRA is proud to offer services and solutions designed to tackle evolving Canadian and international online security threats while reinvesting in free tools such CIRA Canadian Shield to protect all Canadians and make the internet a safer place.

“The question for many Canadian organizations is no longer about when they will be hit, but when they will be hit again,” said Jon Ferguson, vice-president, Cybersecurity & DNS, CIRA. “Our campaign is reflective of Canada because we want organizations to know that they can find world class cybersecurity solutions to protect their data, operations and customers right here at home. CIRA products are made-in-Canada cyber solutions tailored to their daily reality and budget.”

Developed by award-winning Toronto-based agency, Agnostic, the campaign will run across social media and digital platforms.

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

