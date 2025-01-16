STACK Infrastructure Announces Landmark 1+GW Stafford Technology Campus in Northern Virginia

Setting development standards for community partnership and economic impact with Northern Virginia’s newest large-scale data center campus

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced its largest flagship development to date: the 1+GW Stafford Technology Campus (“STC”) in Stafford County, Virginia. STC reflects STACK’s commitment to delivering scalable solutions that meet client demands for innovation while prioritizing community engagement, driving local economic growth, and contributing to long-term regional prosperity.

Strategically located in the vital Northern Virginia data center market, the campus spans 500 acres, features four sub-campuses, and will house a total of 19 data centers, drawing committed power from six 300MW substations supplied by Dominion Energy. STC represents a significant economic investment in Stafford County, supporting essential infrastructure upgrades, including needed water and sewer improvements that eliminate $58M from the county’s Capital Improvement Program. At full buildout, the project will generate more than $80M in annual tax revenue while creating hundreds of well-compensated full-time jobs and over 1,000 construction jobs during peak development.

“STC reflects STACK’s commitment to setting the standard for responsible data center development while delivering scalable, resilient infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Operating Officer, STACK Americas. “By combining strategic site planning with conscientious initiatives, we ensure our projects drive meaningful economic and environmental benefits, fostering long-term partnerships and sustainable growth.”

Aligned with STACK’s Development Principles, the Stafford Technology Campus emphasizes:

Responsible Siting : The site was selected with input from local stakeholders to ensure minimal community disruption. Adjoined by a landfill and light industrial development, it is strategically distanced from residential areas.

: The site was selected with input from local stakeholders to ensure minimal community disruption. Adjoined by a landfill and light industrial development, it is strategically distanced from residential areas. Sustainability Leadership : The project incorporates a re-claimed (purple pipe) water system for permanent industrial cooling, mitigating any impact on Stafford County’s potable water supply. This aligns with STACK’s commitment to 100% clean energy, carbon reduction, and environmental conservation best practices.

: The project incorporates a re-claimed (purple pipe) water system for permanent industrial cooling, mitigating any impact on Stafford County’s potable water supply. This aligns with STACK’s commitment to 100% clean energy, carbon reduction, and environmental conservation best practices. Community Stewardship : STACK is committed to adhering to strict design and height requirements, tree preservation, noise limitations, and traffic controls, ensuring minimal environmental and operational impacts throughout the project’s lifecycle.

: STACK is committed to adhering to strict design and height requirements, tree preservation, noise limitations, and traffic controls, ensuring minimal environmental and operational impacts throughout the project’s lifecycle. Local Partnership : As a long-term initiative, STACK is dedicated to fostering positive community impact through ongoing stakeholder engagement and the establishment of a community fund to support local development and well-being.

STACK’s comprehensive portfolio of data center solutions includes 4.0+GW of capacity built or under development, with an additional 6.0+GW of planned and potential development worldwide. These assets encompass hyperscale campus developments across 22 key data center markets, with multiple 500MW+ campuses to be announced in 2025. Current opportunities include:

