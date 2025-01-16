Consumer goods leaders to unite for milestone event exploring urgent health and sustainability challenges

To help catalyse the positive changes that people, planet and business urgently need, The Consumer Goods Forum is hosting The Sustainable Retail Summit.

PARIS, FRANCE, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of consumer goods leaders and industry experts from around the world are set to unite for vital discussions about how to tackle sustainability and health challenges at The Consumer Goods Forum’s Sustainable Retail Summit (SRS) later this month.From 28 to 30 January 2025, representatives from the world’s biggest retailers and FMCG brands will come together in the heart of London’s financial district, to collaborate on accelerating practical solutions to the industry’s sustainability challenges. With over 200 senior attendees from more than 125 companies across 30 countries, the summit provides a major opportunity for influential global brands and retailers to drive action to help ensure better lives through better business.Key topics include consumer behaviour change, halving the environmental impacts of UK shopping baskets, transforming the food system through net zero pathways, supply chain decarbonisation, rethinking sustainability strategies for the next decade, sustainable packaging, reuse and refill models, integrating human rights into the climate transition, retailer decarbonisation, climate and nature tech, food waste and a circular carbon economy.Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said:“No business can tackle the breadth and scale of today’s challenges alone. However, by working together, we can find solutions and drive action faster and more effectively.For our members, sharing lessons learned from their own businesses, exchanging best practices, and exploring new ideas together is essential. Building future-proof, sustainable businesses requires industry-wide collaboration, ensuring that everyone benefits and accelerates their positive impact."The SRS will see sustainability leaders from the world’s most influential brands and retailers sharing insights, best practices and ideas, while learning from specialists on issues like combatting slavery, food system transformation, deforestation-free commodity production and workers’ rights. The conference features an inspirational lineup of speakers, including:• Imke van Gasselt, VP Health & Sustainable Diets at Ahold Delhaize• Bertrand Swiderski, Chief Sustainability Officer at Carrefour• Nathalie Alquier, Chief Sustainability Officer at Danone• Marija Rompani, Director of Ethics and Sustainability at the John Lewis Partnership• Christine Montenegro McGrath, Senior Vice President and Chief Impact and Sustainability Officer for Mondelēz International• Archana Jagannathan, Chief Sustainability Officer for PepsiCo Europe• Joseph James, Sustainability Manager Forest Risk Commodities at Sainsbury's• Ken Murphy, Group CEO of Tesco Plc• Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever• Chris Franke, Senior Manager, Global Sustainability at WalmartFor the first time, the event features interactive workshops. The first, exploring innovative tech solutions for retail challenges, will give attendees a chance to ask visionary investors and entrepreneurs direct questions about the transformative, practical applications their cutting-edge climate and nature technologies for specific supply chain challenges. The second is an action-orientated opportunity for delegates to focus on how to advance decarbonisation.Alongside industry leaders, attendees will hear from experts at global sustainability bodies and NGOs, including:• Richa Mittal, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at the Fair Labor Association• Anna Taylor, Executive Director of The Food Foundation• Gerbrand Haverkamp, Executive Director of the World Benchmarking Alliance• Estelle Herszenhorn, Head of Food System Transformation at WRAP• Sophie Bauer, Head of Food System Transformation, WWF-UKA new Sustainability Discovery Tour Programme on 30 January will offer an on-the-ground look at innovative practices in action around London. From food waste management facilities to cutting-edge retail environments, the hands-on experience will demonstrate how ideas can be transformed into real-world projects, business models and programmes.Sustainability leaders from consumer goods brands and retailers keen to take part in the action-orientated event can register here To find out more, visit: Sustainable Retail Summit - The Consumer Goods Forum

