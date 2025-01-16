Samsung Bioepis Releases First Quarter 2025 US Biosimilar Market Report

Marks the Third Year Since the Launch of the First US Biosimilar Market Report

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today released its First Quarter 2025 Biosimilar Market Report, marking the eighth edition of the Quarterly Biosimilar Market Report in the United States. The report provides the first quarter 2025 Average Sales Price (ASP) and Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) of the commercially available biosimilars in the US, as well as the price and market share trends since each biosimilar’s launch.

“This year, the industry is set to witness the launch of biosimilars for aflibercept, ustekinumab, and denosumab, and we are eager to track the market movements that they will generate,” said Thomas Newcomer, Vice President, Head of Market Access, US, at Samsung Bioepis. “Over the years, our commitment to providing valuable insight and staying ahead of market trends has only grown stronger. We look forward to continuing to deliver comprehensive analyses that help industry stakeholders stay informed in the ever-evolving landscape.”

Samsung Bioepis has been publishing the Biosimilar Market report quarterly since April 2023 to provide the latest market share and price trends of all biosimilars available in the United States, after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) publishes updated quarterly ASP values for each product. In this edition, the methodology for calculating the ASP is described in detail, as well as how ASP based reimbursement impacts the biosimilar marketplace.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – X, LinkedIn.

