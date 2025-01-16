Mechanically Separated Poultry Market to Reach US$255.9 Million by 2034, Growing at 4.8% CAGR

Advancements in freezing methods to increase shelf life of meat without affecting quality driving mechanically separated poultry market growth, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revenue from the global mechanically separated poultry market is poised to reach US$ 160.4 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034. Increasing demand for convenience meals and processed meat products are primary factors that are expected to drive up the earnings of mechanically separated poultry suppliers over the coming years.Frozen chicken meat is preferred by both customers and food producers due to its prolonged shelf life and simplicity of storing. Frozen mechanically separated poultry increases cost-effectiveness in the food industry by minimizing food waste and simplifying inventory management. It is also ideal for various meat items, including popular foods such as nuggets, meatballs, sausages, cheesy chicken balls, and so on, which aids in satisfying the demand for these goods. This trend is driving the adoption of mechanically separated poultry on a large scale.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10085 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global mechanically separated poultry market is projected to reach a worth of US$ 255.9 million by 2034.East Asia is expected to account for 24.4% of the global market share in 2024.The North American market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 53 million by the end of 2034, up from US$ 34.6 million in 2024.In 2024, the United States is set to hold 71.4% market share in the North American region.By end use, revenue from families is projected to reach US$ 132 million by 2034.Demand for frozen mechanically separated poultry products is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 143 million by 2034-end.The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at 5.8% CAGR through 2034.“Mechanically separated poultry is a cost-effective component used in many processed meat products such as hot dogs, sausages, and luncheon meats. The longer shelf life of frozen meat is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Cost-Effectiveness of Mechanically Separated PoultryMechanically separated poultry meat is more budget-friendly compared to pork and beef. Poultry meat is mostly prepared from chicken and turkey. The rise in poultry consumption correlates with a growing consumer preference for healthier choices, given its reputation as a leaner and more health-conscious protein option. The expanding utilization of mechanically separated poultry meat in various processed chicken products and low-fat sausages is broadening its availability in the market. These factors significantly contribute to the growth of the mechanically separated poultry market.Competitive LandscapeIn order to easily access raw materials, especially in difficult situations, major players in the mechanically separated poultry market are concentrating on expanding their manufacturing capacity and maintaining long-lasting relationships with raw material suppliers. Elfering Export GmbH, DL Foods Ltd., Wm Morrison, Polskamp Meat Industrie, Favid, Smithfield Foods, Trinity GMBH, Krak-Tol Meat Deboning Plant, J.A. ter Maten B.V., Terranova Foods, Valmeat, DTS Meat Processing NV, and Belwood Foods are the leading companies in this sector.The Food Standards Agency (FSA) released a public consultation in February 2024 regarding new rules for food companies regarding what constitutes mechanically separated meat (MSM). Numerous judicial decisions have addressed the definition of MSM, which will have an impact on its production.Growth Drivers for Mechanically Separated Poultry MarketRising Demand for Affordable Protein Sources: Increasing consumer demand for cost-effective and protein-rich food products is boosting the use of mechanically separated poultry (MSP) as an economical ingredient in processed foods.Expansion of Processed and Convenience Food Industry: The growing popularity of ready-to-eat and processed food products is driving the need for MSP, which serves as a key ingredient in sausages, nuggets, and other convenience foods.Advancements in Food Processing Technology: Continuous innovations in mechanical separation techniques are improving the efficiency, quality, and safety of MSP production, encouraging its adoption in the food industry.Surging Demand in Emerging Markets: Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences in emerging economies are contributing to increased consumption of processed poultry products, driving the demand for MSP.Cost-Effectiveness for Manufacturers: MSP provides a viable option for utilizing leftover meat and reducing food waste, offering manufacturers a cost-efficient solution that aligns with sustainability goals.Regulatory Support and Compliance: Clear guidelines from food safety authorities on the production and usage of MSP are promoting its acceptance in various food applications, further supporting market growth.Growth in Pet Food Industry: The rising demand for nutritious and affordable pet food products is contributing to the increased utilization of MSP in the formulation of animal feed and pet treats.Shift Towards Sustainable Practices: Growing awareness about sustainable meat processing practices is driving the adoption of MSP as a resource-efficient option for maximizing meat yield.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10085 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Mechanically Separated Meat Market : The market for mechanically separated meat (MSM) has experienced steady growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for processed and convenience foods. As more consumers opt for ready-to-eat and affordable meat products, MSM has become a vital ingredient for manufacturers, especially in sausages, hot dogs, and chicken nuggets. Its ability to improve flavor, texture, and overall product efficiency has made it a key component in the production of a wide range of processed meats. With a growing focus on cost-effectiveness and sustainability in food production, MSM is expected to remain a critical resource for the industry. Frozen Meat Market : The frozen meat market continues to experience robust growth, driven by the increasing consumer preference for convenience and longer shelf life offered by frozen products. As part of the broader frozen food sector, frozen meats remain a popular choice due to their ease of storage, versatility in meal preparation, and the growing demand for quick, ready-to-cook options. 