Notice of Release of Barrick’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q4 2024 results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT Q4 Results release February 12, 6:00 EST / 11:00 UTC Q4 Results live presentation and webinar February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC

Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinar February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC Register in advance for expedited access US/Canada (toll-free) 1 844 763 8274 UK (toll) +44 20 3795 9972 International (toll) +1 647 484 8814 The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), replay access code 6134367.

The Q4 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries: Claudia Pitre

Investor Relations and Corporate Access

+1 416 307 5105

Email: investor@barrick.com Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com Website: www.barrick.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.