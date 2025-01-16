Submit Release
Notice of Release of Barrick’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q4 2024 results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q4 Results release February 12, 6:00 EST / 11:00 UTC
Q4 Results live presentation and webinar February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
Go to the webinar
Conference call linked to webinar February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
  Register in advance for expedited access
US/Canada (toll-free) 1 844 763 8274
UK (toll) +44 20 3795 9972
International (toll) +1 647 484 8814
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), replay access code 6134367.

The Q4 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:  
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: investor@barrick.com 		Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations        
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com  



