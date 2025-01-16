Surgical Gown Market is Set to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR, Projected to Reach US$ 2,734.7 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Increasing Awareness of Infection Control in Healthcare Industry Fueling Sales of Surgical Gowns

Rockville, MD, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surgical gown market is expected to be worth US$ 1,614.3 million in 2024 and grow at a 5.4% CAGR through 2034. The growing number of surgeries performed globally is expected to reach US$ 2,734.7 million by 2034.

The demand for surgical gowns has increased significantly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has boosted sales of medical disposables, including hospital gowns, owing to the increased number of hospital admissions globally. In response to the rising demand, the production of personal protective equipment such as respirators, gloves, aprons, face shields, surgical masks, and glasses has increased.

The increasing number of surgical procedures performed due to athletic accidents, injuries, and chronic ailments such as cardiovascular disease has raised the demand for surgical gowns and drapes. There is also a growing need for self-donning surgical gowns that healthcare personnel can wear without assistance, especially during crisis management in the face of viral and infectious diseases. With the rising demand for patient and healthcare worker protection, surgical gowns and drapes are becoming increasingly important in preventing surgical site infections.

“Surgical gown sales are anticipated to grow due to manufacturers' ongoing innovation and successful marketing campaigns. Improvements in technology are expected to boost the demand for surgical gowns, which will safeguard both doctors and patients more effectively,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global surgical gown market is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market for surgical gowns in North America is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2034.

through 2034. The industry for surgical gowns in East Asia is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.5% until 2034.

until 2034. In 2024, the United States is expected to command 4% of the market.

of the market. China is anticipated to hold 6% of the global market in 2024.

Novel Designing Advancements Fueling Market Growth:

The global demand for surgical gowns is dominated by market players who leverage strategic alliances with technology businesses and healthcare providers. Key players are developing solutions designed to promote ongoing illness management and health monitoring, encouraging consumer adoption.

Market players extensively invest in research and development to create innovation and engage in regulatory lobbying to foster market acceptance and establish consumer trust. For many companies that aim to provide user-friendly interfaces and interoperable technologies, user experience and loyalty are the top priorities. Creative thinking, strategic alliances, effective marketing initiatives, and rigorous adherence to legal and regulatory requirements are necessary for success in the surgical gown market.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Surgical Gown Market:

Key industry participants like 3M Health Care; C.R. Bard; Medline Industries, Inc.; Hartmann; Johnson and Johnson; Stryker; Molnlycke; Halyard Health; Lohmann and Rauscher; Cardinal Health; Standard Textile Co., Inc.; Angelica Corporation; AmeriPride Services Inc., etc. are driving the surgical gown industry.

Surgical Gown Industry News:

The global surgical gown market is experiencing rapid growth and intense competition, with numerous companies vying for market share and establishing a strong foothold. Key factors driving this competition include pricing strategies, marketing efforts, research and development, and the introduction of innovative products.

The industry's focus on innovation and continuous enhancement to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers is evident through these initiatives. To stay ahead of the competition, market players are heavily investing in research and development to create more advanced and effective hospital gowns and drapes.

