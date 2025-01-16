TA6 Property information form (5th edition) (2024) – consultation update

Background

We’ve been working with independent research agency 2CV to gather views on the new edition of the TA6 form.

From August to December 2024, 2CV carried out surveys, interviews, focus groups and workshops with our conveyancing members.

They also engaged wider stakeholders. These included government agencies, form providers, licensed conveyancers and estate agents.

“I would like to thank our members for engaging so positively with this extensive consultation,” said Law Society chief executive Ian Jeffery.

The consultation has produced a large amount of rich and detailed feedback. We’re now working with 2CV to carefully analyse the findings.

We’ll use what you told us to improve the TA6 process and the explanatory notes. Some of the specific areas of concern we will look to address are:

complexity and length

difficulty with specific questions

desire for training and resources, both for conveyancers and for sellers

Together we will develop a process that is as straightforward as possible for solicitors and clients.

We will clearly communicate any changes being made to the TA6, including why changes are happening.

In the meantime, you can continue to use either TA6 (4th edition, second revision) (2020) or TA6 (5th edition, 2024).

Members who use either of these forms will continue to be compliant with our Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS).

Next steps

We appreciate the wider complexities of conveyancing and the difficulties of implementing any change.

We’ll make sure there is:

an implementation period so you can become familiar with any changes made

clear guidance notes and training for conveyancers and clients

user testing

