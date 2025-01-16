Brown Dutton & Crider Law Firm Celebrates Relocation to a Client-Centric Office in Cobb County

Brown Dutton & Crider Law Firm has relocated to a modern, client-focused office near the Cobb Courthouse in Marietta, GA, offering enhanced family law services.

MARIETTA, UNITED STATES, GEORGIA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brown Dutton & Crider Law Firm proudly announces its relocation to a modern and conveniently accessible office near the Cobb Courthouse. The new facility provides a welcoming environment for clients navigating family law matters, reflecting the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional service. Strategically located with easy access to Highway 75, our office is tailored to meet client needs while ensuring efficiency and comfort.The relocation highlights our firm's dedication to growth and innovation. Our office features three conference rooms designed to host mediations and arbitrations in a professional and neutral setting. In addition, the expansive new space supports plans to grow the team, reinforcing our firm's mission of providing personalized legal services to families during critical times.This move represents an exciting new chapter for our firm,” said Jenni Brown, a partner at Brown Dutton & Crider. “It allows us to better serve our clients, provide a welcoming space for their legal needs, and continue to uphold the high standards of care and professionalism they’ve come to expect.For more information about our new office and the services we offer, please contact us today at 770-422-4241 or visit our website.About Brown Dutton & Crider Law FirmBrown Dutton & Crider Law Firm specializes in family law, offering expert legal advice and representation in areas including divorce , child custody, and mediation. With a client-first philosophy, we are dedicated to guiding individuals and families through challenging times with compassion, diligence, and a tailored approach.Address: 1111 South Marietta Parkway Southeast, Suite 200City: MariettaState: GeorgiaZipcode: 30060Email: info@gafamilylawyers.comPhone: 770-422-4241

