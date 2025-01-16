Digital Map Market to Hit $67.8B by 2032 Fueled by Geospatial Tech Growth and Government Initiatives

Digital Map Market Surging with Geospatial Tech Adoption and Government Investments in Smart Infrastructure Projects.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Map Market size was USD 21.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 67.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Digital Mapping Accelerates with Geospatial Tech and Urbanization TrendsThe digital map market is growing rapidly, fueled by the adoption of geospatial technologies across industries. By 2023, 85% of the countries included geospatial data in their development plans, according to UN-GGIM. The EU allocated €8 billion to the Copernicus Earth Observation Programme, with a focus on climate monitoring and urban planning. The U.S. Department of Transportation invested USD 1.5 billion into GIS integration to optimize infrastructure. Advancing demand also results from urbanization, as 56% of the world's population was already living in cities by 2023. Asia-Pacific policies such as India's recent 2023 National Mapping Policy promote private-sector innovation in mapping for agriculture, logistics, and urban planning. These innovations are transforming public sector planning and industry growth around the world.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3556 Keyplayers:Google LLC (Google Maps, Street View)HERE Technologies (HERE WeGo, HERE HD Live MapTomTom International BV (TomTom GO, TomTom AmiGO)Esri (ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Pro)Mapbox (Mapbox Studio, Mapbox Navigation SDK)Maxar Technologies (Vivid Standard, Precision3D)Digital Map Products, Inc. (LandVision, GovClarity)OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSM Editor Tools, OSM Data Platform)Lepton Software (SmartMaps, Mapytics)ThinkGeo LLC (Map Suite, ThinkGeo Cloud)Segment AnalysisBy ServicesThe digital map market was dominated by development and integration services in 2023, accounting for over 68% of the market share. This is because the demand for tailored mapping solutions is increasing, focusing on transportation, logistics, and urban planning needs. Governments like the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have accelerated the development of bespoke maps for specific industries such as agriculture and environmental management.By TypeGeographic Information Systems (GIS) led the market in 2023, holding 38% of the market share. GIS is used globally for urban planning, resource management, and disaster response. Most countries have embraced the use of GIS for SDGs. In 2023, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency released USD 2 billion to implement GIS-driven flood risk mapping that has significantly cut down on response times in cases of disasters. GIS technology is also being increasingly adopted by emerging economies such as Brazil and Indonesia for environmental monitoring and reforestation planning.By ApplicationRouting and navigation accounted for the largest application segment in the digital map market, holding a 49% share in 2023. The improvement in mobility services, like the use of navigation in autonomous vehicles and logistics management, has increased the demand for systems that give real-time mapping systems. Over 85% of logistics companies use real-time digital navigation systems to optimize delivery routes in Europe.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3556 Key Regional DevelopmentsIn 2023, North America dominated the digital map market, holding 35% of the global market share. This was driven to a great extent by the vast use of geographic information systems, and advanced navigation systems, in such sectors as transport and urban planning. In terms of investments by the U.S. government in the smart infrastructure project in 2023 amounting to USD10 billion, these will play a pivotal role in bringing about adoption through digital mapping solutions across all sorts of industries and disaster management being highly affected.The Asia-Pacific region exhibited the fastest growth in the digital map market in the forecasted period 2024-2032, Rapid urbanization and policies of the government have driven these advances. China set aside USD15 billion in its 14th Five-Year Plan to further advance geospatial technology, with a focus on public infrastructure and smart city development. India's National Mapping Policy, launched in 2023, has accelerated digital map adoption across agriculture, logistics, and urban development.Recent DevelopmentsApril 2024: TomTom collaborated with Microsoft to integrate its mapping expertise into Azure Maps, enhancing location-based services and geospatial analytics with accurate and real-time data. This partnership also enables TomTom to expand into cloud computing and enterprise solutions.January 2024: The European Commission launched the Digital Mapping for Climate Resilience Initiative, investing €1.5 billion to monitor climate-related risks using GIS.Access Full Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/digital-map-market-3556 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

