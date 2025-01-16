HKA Named Strategic Partner and Official Public Relations Agency for UN-Designated International Year of Quantum (IYQ)

Quantum-Focused Agency to Raise Global Awareness of Quantum Science and Technology throughout 2025 with the American Physical Society (APS)

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Physical Society (APS) has entered into a strategic partnership with HKA Marketing Communications , naming HKA the official global public relations agency for the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology ( IYQ ). APS is partnering with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to launch programs and activities for IYQ throughout 2025.In June 2024, the United Nations General Assembly designated 2025 as IYQ to broaden awareness of quantum achievements and quantum’s potential to revolutionize numerous industries and improve people’s lives around the world. IYQ also hopes to inspire young people everywhere to recognize quantum’s tremendous career potential and become part of the next generation of quantum professionals.Under the agreement, HKA, recognized as the world’s only PR agency dedicated to the quantum industry, will conduct wide-ranging efforts throughout the year to encourage participation within the quantum industry and communicate the many quantum stories to a wider global audience.“When we first heard the UN declaration, we knew 2025 would be a big year for the quantum tech industry. We are thrilled to participate at this integral level, partnering with APS to create greater awareness as the industry moves closer to commercial applications,” said Hilary Kaye, founder and CEO of HKA Marketing Communications. “Given our track record of successfully elevating the brands of some of the world’s most exciting quantum companies, we believe we are uniquely positioned to help UNESCO and APS achieve their IYQ goals.”“We’re pleased to partner with HKA to enhance communication around the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology,” said 2025 APS president John Doyle. “Effective storytelling will be essential to engaging the global community, and HKA's experience in science-focused PR will play a key role in amplifying the impact of IYQ.”The International Year of Quantum will run throughout 2025 to recognize the 100th anniversary of the initial development of quantum mechanics. The year’s mission is to recognize the importance of quantum science and the need for wider awareness about its past and future impact.Quantum computers could solve currently intractable problems across energy, chemistry, materials science and pharmaceuticals in minutes or days that would take classical supercomputers years to solve – if ever. Other quantum-based technologies are coming to the fore as well: quantum networks that will secure global communications and quantum sensors that will enable higher precision in measurements including medical imaging, navigation and radar.The IYQ Steering Committee is currently planning several global initiatives and events that will run throughout the year with an opening ceremony at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on February 4 -5, 2025. Many companies and organizations in the global quantum technology industry are planning their own, unique events to commemorate the year. For more information, visit https://quantum2025.org/ About the International Year of Quantum Science & TechnologyOn June 7, 2024, the United Nations proclaimed 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ), following the endorsement from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) According to the proclamation, this year-long, worldwide initiative will "be observed through activities at all levels aimed at increasing public awareness of the importance of quantum science and applications."The mission of the International Year of Quantum Science & Technology (IYQ) is to use the occasion of 100 years of quantum mechanics in 2025 to help raise public awareness of the importance and impact of quantum science and applications on all aspects of life. It also aims to inspire the next generation of quantum scientists and improve the future quantum workforce by focusing on education and outreach. Anyone, anywhere, can participate in IYQ by helping others to learn more about quantum on this centennial occasion or simply taking the time to learn more about it themselves.About HKA Marketing CommunicationsHKA Marketing Communications is the global PR headquarters for quantum technology clients, the only PR agency dedicated to communications for quantum companies. Based in Southern California, with key team members located throughout North America, HKA strategically creates customized communications solutions. At the core of HKA offerings is the ability to consistently generate top-tier editorial coverage, creating valuable credibility for both established and start-up companies. HKA services include media and influencer relations, content development, social media and a full spectrum of PR activities.About the American Physical Society (APS)The American Physical Society is a nonprofit membership organization working to advance physics by fostering a vibrant, inclusive and global community dedicated to science and society. APS represents more than 50,000 members, including physicists in academia, national laboratories and industry in the United States and around the world. More information is available at https://www.aps.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.