Blues Rock Titan Joe Bonamassa & Vocal Powerhouse Beth Hart Are Back Together On Newly Announced KTBA At Sea XI

11TH EDITION OF FLOATING BLUES-ROCK MUSIC FESTIVALSAILS MARCH 25-29, 2026 FROM MIAMI TO KEY WEST, FL & NASSAU, BAHAMAS - SIGN UP FOR PRESALE NOW

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4x GRAMMYAward-nominated guitar legend Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, have announced the next adventure of their world-famous blues-rock party at sea, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA, sailing March 25-29, 2026 from Miami, FL to Key West, FL and Nassau, Bahamas aboard the luxurious Norwegian Pearl. Fans are encouraged to SIGN UP for the Presale as the event will sell out quickly. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person before July 25 or while cabins last. Presale bookings will begin on January 23 with the public on-sale scheduled for February 11 at 4pm ET, if cabins remain.Hosted and curated as always by the Blues Titan himself, Joe Bonamassa, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA will feature two electrifying headline shows on the Pool Deck from Bonamassa along with live performances by incredible talent such as Beth Hart, Los Lonely Boys, Tommy Emmanuel CGP, Robert Randolph Band, Ruthie Foster, Mike Zito, Jimmy Vivino, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Ally Venable, D.K. Harrell, and many more to be announced. In addition, the blues-powered cruise’s 11th Caribbean voyage will provide exclusive experiences including once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, immersive activities, a podcast recording of Live from Nerdville with Joe Bonamassa, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation Experiences, autograph sessions, guest jams, intimate acoustic sets, guitar clinics, tastings, and much more.KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA will pay visits to not one but TWO spectacular ports of call, allowing cruisers the chance to explore and enjoy both the natural beauty, laid-back charm, and historic architecture of Key West, FL as well as the vacationer's tropical paradise, Nassau, Bahamas – famed for its perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.The Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA the most deluxe cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (virtually) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA will once again benefit the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), dedicated to providing students, teachers, and musicians the resources and tools needed to further music education. Founded by Bonamassa in 2011, KTBA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to fuel the passion for music by funding programs and scholarships for students and teachers who lack the resources or access to achieve their potential within music education. With total donations of over $2.7M raised from fundraisers, merchandise sales, and the KTBA at Sea Cruises, KTBA has impacted the lives of over 110,000 students in all 50 states via weekly donations to music programs in schools, as well as funding other merit-based scholarships and extracurricular initiatives nationwide, totaling over 700+ projects. In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program, an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fueling Musicians Program is now a permanent part of the organization, and to date has helped over 400 musicians by providing financial assistance for essential living expenses in order to help them reach their creative goals and get back to touring. For more information, please visit www.keepingthebluesalive.org # # #KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEAMarch 25-29, 2026Sailing from Miami, FL to Key West, FL and Nassau, Bahamasaboard Norwegian PearlLINEUP:Joe BonamassaBeth HartLos Lonely BoysTommy Emmanuel CGPRobert Randolph BandRuthie FosterMike ZitoJimmy VivinoReverend Peyton’s Big Damn BandAlly VenableD.K. Harrell+ Many More To Be Announced# # #ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of today’s most celebrated performing musicians – a 4x GRAMMYAward nominee and 4x Blues Music Award winner (with 15 total nominations). Bonamassa achieved yet another historic triumph with his most recent Album Live From The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, clinched the 28th #1 album of his landmark career, topping Billboard’s Blues Albums chart. Bonamassa’s last studio album Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 recently earned a prestigious 2025 GRAMMYAward nod for “Best Contemporary Blues Album.” Joe is “always on the road” and has a very busy live touring schedule planned for 2025 and beyond.Bonamassa is already a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog comprising more than 50 albums – including studio and live recordings – as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects, Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. Known for his limitless work ethic, he is both a prolific writer and gifted producer with an immense body of work helming albums by such fellow artists as Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records. Recent production highlights include blues legend Eric Gales’ Crown, nominated for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” at the 2023 GRAMMYAwards and 2024 Blues Music Awards winner for Mike Zito/Albert Castigila’s “Blood Brothers” debut album.Joe is most proud of his non-profit foundation Keeping The Blues Alive which provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 110,000 music students to date while raising over $2.7 million in donations and awarding grants to over 400 musicians through its Fueling Musicians Program.For more information, please visit www.jbonamassa.com ABOUT SIXTHMAN:Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 455,000 guests on over 200 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2025 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net

