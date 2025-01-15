iSound Entertainment Debuts its First Franchise in Columbus, Ohio

The versatile event entertainment franchise is set to expand nationwide, now accepting applications for franchisees

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iSound Entertainment , a market-ready special events franchise specializing in DJ/MC services, photo booth rentals, atmospheric lighting, live musician bookings, and more, has just announced its first-ever franchise sale. The new territory will bring iSound’s highly acclaimed event services to Ohio.This milestone territory will be owned and operated by Aaron Kanagy a seasoned DJ with deep ties to iSound Entertainment.“Aaron is an enthusiastic and incredibly talented DJ who has worked with us for many years as a contractor and has been eager to explore the franchise opportunity for Ohio markets,” stated Justin Henshaw, CEO and Founder of iSound Entertainment. “I am incredibly proud to see him become one of our first franchisees.”As a leader in the wedding and special events industry, ISound Entertainment has earned prestigious accolades, including a Hall of Fame induction and the coveted Best of Weddings title from The Knot. The company has also received the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award for 10 consecutive years. With a growing network of over 25 DJs serving Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, and the Carolinas, ISound is poised for rapid nationwide expansion, fueled by strong interest across the Southeast.With the first franchise territory now underway, Henshaw and his team are continuing to vet new franchise partners. Each franchisee benefits from 20+ years of event expertise and hands-on franchise support, including comprehensive training, ongoing operational guidance, and marketing strategies based on decades of brand building.For those interested in owning a business that combines creativity, connection, and community impact, iSound Entertainment offers a compelling franchise opportunity. Visit www.isoundfranchising.com to learn more.ABOUT iSound EntertainmentiSound Entertainment is the ultimate destination for event entertainment, offering DJ/MC services, photo booth rentals, atmospheric lighting, and live musician bookings. Known for its exceptional service and industry recognition—including The Knot’s Best of Weddings and Hall of Fame and Wedding Wire’s Couple’s Choice Award 10 years in a row—iSound is setting the standard for unforgettable events. To learn more about its franchise opportunity, visit www.isoundfranchising.com . For event services, visit www.iSoundDJs.com

