TravelingWiki Foundation Approved by Ohio Office of IRS for Non-Profit Status Effective Immediately Across US

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following rapid growth across 50 US states, the Ohio Office of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has approved TravelingWiki Foundation as a foundation with tax-exempt non-profit status. This follows experts on Neurodiversity noting at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, which it started with the offering of its resources via one or more online community resource databases offered by libraries. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about our impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google’s AI described TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki has focused intensively on growth across the 50 US states to serve the Non Visible Disability community. We take this work very seriously, and we are committed to leveraging as many resources as possible to assist as many travelers at US Airports as possible.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

